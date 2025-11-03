Two-year investigation leads to multiple convictions for wildlife violations in Twin Falls County

A two-year investigation led by Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers in the Magic Valley Region has resulted in multiple convictions and significant restitution following the discovery of unlawfully taken wildlife in southern Idaho.

In October 2023, Idaho FIsh and Game Conservation Officers identified a group of individuals hunting in the southern portion of game management unit 54, near Rogerson, Idaho. Through surveillance efforts, officers suspected the group was unlawfully taking mule deer without valid tags.

On October 29, 2023, conservation officers conducted a traffic stop on a group of four individuals, identified as Robert Zeko, Nicholas Zeko, Darren George, and Jeff George. During the stop, officers recovered five unlawfully taken mule deer heads. The meat from the deer had been left to waste.

This discovery spurred a two-year investigation that resulted in Idaho Fish and Game Officers serving fourteen simultaneous search warrants in the Treasure Valley and Oregon with the assistance of the Nampa Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Boise Police Department, Oregon State Police, Wyoming Game and Fish and Department, and United State Fish and Wildlife Service.

The investigation revealed a larger network of individuals connected to the original suspects in the traffic stop. The group's actions included taking of mule deer without tags and wasting game meat by only retaining the heads to be mounted as trophies. Additionally, there were numerous other hunting violations detected as part of the investigation.

In total, officers identified thirty-five animals that were unlawfully taken in Idaho, including thirty-two mule deer, one bull moose, one swan, and one bobcat since 2016.