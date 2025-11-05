Babies Best Awards Announces 2025 Winners

Honoring A Collection of Stand-Out Brands for Their Quality, Innovation, and Value - Chosen by Real Parents and Expert Judges

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Babies Best Awards, your trusted source for discovering the most exceptional products and services in the world of baby care, today announced the winners for 2025. This year's awards celebrate 18 brands across a range of categories for their high-value offerings for parents. The full list of winners can be found below, with more information available on our website.

Winners include:

-Baby’s Brew

-For its convenient, on-the-go portable bottle warmer

-Grownsy

-For its innovative 10-in-1 bottle warmer with smart auto-lift

-Harbor

-For its feature-rich, beautifully designed baby monitor

-Name Bubbles

-For its thoughtful, durable, and custom label packs

-Square Baby

-For its hassle-free, nutritious, customizable meal plans

-Taking Cara Babies

-For its soft, thoughtfully designed B.E.S.T. Swaddle

-Kyte Baby

-For its Sleep Bag Swaddler, made from ultra-soft bamboo fabric

-Taking Cara Babies

-For its Newborn Sleep Class Bundle, a helpful online sleep resource

-Snuggle Me Organic

-For its cozy and supportive Lounger Curve

-Ubbi

-For its comfortable, washable Padded Floor Mat & Muslin Cover

-HealthyBaby

-For Our Diaper, a non-toxic, eco-conscious diaper

-Simple Wishes

-For its SuperMom Silhouette Hands-Free Pumping & Nursing Bra

-Simple Wishes

-For its adaptable Stages Seamless Bra

-Tiny Transitions

-For its fun and practical Tiny Task Boards

-Wonderfold

-For its versatile L2 Double Stroller Wagon

-Spectra

-For its SG Portable Double Adjustable Electric Breast Pump

-BabyBuddha

-For its lightweight, hands-free wearable breast pump

-Willow

-For its sleek, efficient manual breast pump

Babies Best Awards utilized a panel of featured judges and industry experts, as well as real parents, to test and rank each product and/or service on a 30-point scale. The judging criteria prioritized safety, quality, design, value for money and functionality among other key factors with the goal of celebrating innovation and excellence in all things related to babies and parenting.

Featured Expert Judges for this year's awards included:

-Ben Norment: Founder and CEO of Stork Exchange

-Carley Schweet: Holistic Self-Care Coach, Author, and Founder of Hello Postpartum

-Erin Lem: Digital Content Strategist & Former VP Content at Motherly

-Shannon Willett: Director of Growth and Mentorship at Mom Creators; Content Creator in baby and parenting space @parentingproductsguru

-Tiffany Bard: Owner and Founder Bump City Nashville

-Samantha (Sam) Breen: Founder, Babies Best Awards and OPR

“Babies Best Awards has grown tremendously since our 2023 launch," said Samantha Breen, Founder of Babies Best Awards. "Each year, we celebrate brands that combine innovation, quality, and practicality, helping parents find products that truly deliver value. This year’s winners showcase the best of the baby gear industry, and we’re so proud of each and every one.”

For more information about Babies Best Awards, or to learn more about this year’s winners, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com.

About Babies Best Awards

Founded in 2023 by Samantha Breen, a seasoned publicist with over 15 years of experience in the baby industry, Babies Best Awards is your trusted source for discovering the most exceptional products and services in the world of baby care. Our comprehensive evaluation process is driven by a team of experts who meticulously assess and review each submission. We look beyond the marketing hype to identify products and services that truly stand out in terms of safety, quality, functionality, and innovation in their respective categories. For more information, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

