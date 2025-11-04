Special Election Day: Secretary Read Encourages All Oregonians to Vote

Today is Election Day in Oregon, and voters in 17 counties are weighing in on local measures that will have lasting impacts on their communities, from funding for parks and libraries, to decisions about schools and fighting wildfires.

“It’s Election Day, Oregon— and the most powerful way you can show up for your friends, family, and neighbors is by voting. The decisions you make today will shape the future we all share, so don’t forget to drop off or mail in your ballot by 8 PM tonight. There’s still time to make your voice heard,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read.



All ballots must be postmarked or returned to a county elections office or official drop site by 8 PM tonight.



It is recommended that voters drop their ballots off in an official county drop box to ensure they will be counted.

Ballots can still be returned via USPS, but voters are advised to take their ballots directly to a USPS office and have it postmarked before depositing it into a collection box. Given that USPS location hours vary, voters are encouraged to confirm their nearest post office’s hours before visiting.



Unofficial results will begin posting at 8 PM tonight on results.OregonVotes.gov. After 8 PM, county officials will update results according to the schedules they each set and publicly post for their offices. The deadline for county elections officials to certify results is 27 days after Election Day (December 1st).



Voters with any additional questions, including how to receive a replacement ballot, should contact their county elections officials or visit oregonvotes.gov.