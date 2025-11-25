Governor Kotek Declares Fuel Emergency Following Olympic Pipeline Shutdown

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency due to potential disruptions in fuel delivery as a result of the second major Olympic Pipeline shutdown in the past three months. The pipeline supplies more than 90% of Oregon's transportation fuel, delivering to terminals in Portland, where fuel is distributed throughout the state.

Following ORS 401.165, the Governor determined a state of emergency exists across Oregon due to a disruption of Oregon’s primary fuel supply system. Executive Order 25-30 enables a change in the delivery of fuel to maintain adequate fuel supply for the state of Oregon.

Executive Order 25-30 also directs the following actions:

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate the state's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP) as needed and coordinate necessary access to the use of personnel, equipment, and subject matter expertise of state agencies required to assess, alleviate, respond to, mitigate, and recover from conditions caused by this emergency.

The Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE), in accordance with ORS 176.809 and the Oregon Fuel Action Plan, will serve as lead for Emergency Support to Fuels and support coordination of state response, including information sharing and liaison between the fuel industry and state response agencies, and other actions identified in the Oregon Fuel Action Plan, and make recommendations to the Governor’s Office and OEM for any further state response actions, if warranted.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will provide regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts related to the pipeline shutdown to include temporary waivers for state-regulated hours-of-service requirements for commercial motor vehicle operations in accordance with ORS 823.012.

This order is issued to ensure a continued adequate supply of fuel in Oregon. Oregon is not experiencing supply constraints currently. Price gouging during an emergency is unlawful and violations can be reported to the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Services, which has the authority to investigate unlawful trade practices.

This order shall remain in effect from November 24, 2025, and expires on December 24, 2025 unless extended or terminated earlier by the Governor.

A link to Executive Order 25-30 can be found here.

An FAQ on Executive Order 25-30 can be found here.

Additionally, earlier today, the Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) issued variances to certain requirements in the Clean Fuels Program and Climate Protection Program as a proactive measure to support continual fuel delivery through alternative methods and reliable supplies in Oregon if the Olympic Pipeline closure continues. Learn more about these variances on the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Fuel Variances web page.

###