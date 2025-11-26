ODHS encourages people in Oregon to act today to protect their SNAP food and TANF cash benefits from theft

The Oregon Department of Human Services is encouraging people in Oregon to take action today to protect the SNAP food and TANF cash benefits on their EBT cards from electronic theft like card skimming, card cloning, phishing and other similar methods.

Most theft occurs in the beginning of the month immediately after SNAP and TANF benefits are issued to EBT cards. Criminals use methods like skimming devices, internet scams and fake websites to steal card numbers and personal identification numbers (PIN). Once they have this information, they use online or out-of-state purchases to drain SNAP food and TANF cash benefits from a person’s card.

In October, approximately 220 households reported to ODHS that nearly $86,000 worth of SNAP food and TANF cash benefits had been stolen from their EBT cards. Criminals were blocked from stealing EBT benefits 104 times because people took action to protect their EBT cards.

“People and families in Oregon rely on their SNAP food and TANF cash benefits to help them meet their basic needs,” said Director Liesl Wendt. “Taking simple steps like changing your PIN, locking your cards and blocking online and out-of-state purchases works and keeps your benefits safe. We encourage everyone to do this today.”

ODHS recommends that everyone with an EBT card take these steps to keep their benefits safe:

Only use the official ebtEDGE website and mobile app for Apple or Android . ODHS does not guarantee the safety of any other EBT management apps or websites.



ODHS does not guarantee the safety of any other EBT management apps or websites. Freeze your card between uses: When you’re not using your EBT card, consider freezing it as an extra layer of protection. Simply unfreeze it when you’re ready to make a purchase. To do this, visit the ebtEDGE website or use the mobile app and look for "Freeze Card" under "Account Services."



Block out-of-state and online purchases: You have the option to block transactions made outside of Oregon and online purchases to safeguard your card from unauthorized use. To do this, visit the ebtEDGE website or use the mobile app and look for “Protect My Account" under “Account Services." You can remove the blocks later.



Change your PIN regularly: Get into the habit of updating your PIN often. This can help protect your account if someone does gain access to your card number. Here are the ways you can ​change your PIN number:​

Take your EBT card to the closest ODHS benefits office​.



Keep your PIN secret: Never share your PIN or write it on your card. Cover the keypad whenever entering your PIN in a public setting. Thieves may use small cameras to capture your PIN entry.



Inspect card readers carefully: Before swiping your card at an ATM or other card reader, check for anything unusual. Skimming devices are often placed on top of existing card readers. If you see anything that looks out of place or tampered with, avoid using it and let the business know.



Monitor your EBT account activity: Make it a habit to check your account regularly for any unusual charges. If you see a charge you didn’t make, report it immediately, cancel your card and request a replacement. Here are the ways you can ​get a new card:​

Don’t respond to suspicious texts: If you receive a text message asking for your EBT card number or PIN, ignore it. ODHS will never ask for your information this way.

October reports of EBT benefit theft to ODHS

Number of Oregon households affected: 223

Number of failed theft attempts because people took steps to protect their EBT cards: 104

Number of thefts by program: 49 TANF, 559 SNAP

Dollar amounts of stolen benefits: Total: $85,902 TANF (CASH): $17,108 SNAP (FOOD): $ 68,794



NOTE: This data represents only what has been reported to the Oregon Department of Human Services and likely undercounts actual instances of EBT theft experienced by people in Oregon.

How to request replacement for TANF benefits

ODHS can replace Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits that are lost due to fraud. TANF families who believe benefits have been stole from their EBT card should contact ODHS to request replacement benefits within 30 days of the benefits being stolen. Information on card safety and how to request replacement TANF benefits can be found online here: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/benefits/Pages/protect.aspx

ODHS cannot replace SNAP benefits

The federal funding to replace benefits ran out on Dec. 21, 2024, and ODHS is no longer authorized to replace stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.