Christian Briggs Discusses U.S. Trade and Energy Strategy and Its Economic Outlook

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show with Christian Briggs Analyzes the Economic Impact of the Largest U.S.–Europe Trade Agreement in HistoryOn The July 28, 2025 episode Economist Christian Briggs joins News Today to break down President Trump’s historic $2 trillion trade deal with Europe, calling it the most consequential agreement yet.At the time of the episode’s release, the landmark accord outlined $750 billion in American energy exports paired with $600 billion in foreign investment directed toward U.S. infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy projects. Briggs explains how this framework is designed to stimulate domestic production, reduce European dependency on Russian energy, and generate sustainable employment across multiple industries.“I think it's going to be a trillion dollar win”, said Briggs. “Not just from the selling of the product, but from the direct investments over the next 3 to 5 years.”Briggs details how the policy could add over 200,000 new high-wage jobs through expanded LNG terminal construction, transportation upgrades, and advanced manufacturing initiatives. The episode also addresses macroeconomic outcomes, including projected GDP growth, supply chain resilience, and strengthened U.S. leverage in global energy markets.The discussion highlights how the deal’s structure enhances American competitiveness while reinforcing strategic independence from adversarial energy suppliers. Briggs characterizes the move as a calculated economic and geopolitical masterstroke that will bolster U.S. industrial strength and long-term prosperity.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BRej3BUm0R8 About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

