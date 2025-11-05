Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Partners with Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to Plant 25 Trees at Olsen Park

Celebrating two decades of growth, Pathfinder Wealth Consulting invests in a greener, more resilient future for the Wilmington community.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Pathfinder Wealth Consulting marks its 20th year in business, the firm is deepening its commitment to the community it calls home. In partnership with the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees , Pathfinder is sponsoring the planting of 25 native trees at Olsen Park, supporting environmental sustainability and celebrating two decades of helping clients, and communities, grow stronger.Pathfinder’s team will join community volunteers on Friday, November 7th to plant a mix of native tree species that will enhance one of Wilmington’s most popular public spaces.“Each of these trees represents something we deeply value at Pathfinder; growth, endurance, and the power of time,” said Jason Wheeler, CEO of Pathfinder Wealth Consulting. “Just as our client relationships strengthen over the years, built on a foundation of trust, so too will these trees. We are honored to leave something lasting in the community we’re proud to call home.”The planting at Olsen Park, a 60-acre space featuring athletic fields, walking trails, and open green areas, will add nine Southern live oaks, eight longleaf pines, and eight eastern red cedars. Each species was selected for its ecological and aesthetic value.“Trees are what turn a park into a place—a space where people want to linger, play, rest, and return,” said Isabelle Shepherd, Executive Director of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees. “We’re grateful for Pathfinder’s generosity and shared vision. Together, we’re investing in Wilmington’s urban canopy and community well-being.”This initiative reflects Pathfinder’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and community investment, a hallmark of the firm’s values since its founding in 2005. The project not only contributes to the environmental health of the Cape Fear region but also symbolizes the long-term relationships that Pathfinder has cultivated with clients and the broader community.About Pathfinder Wealth Consulting:Pathfinder Wealth Consulting is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Wilmington and Cary, North Carolina. Since 2005, Pathfinder has been helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate life’s financial complexities with clarity and confidence. The Pathfinder team is committed to delivering objective, personalized guidance tailored to each client’s distinct goals and values.At Pathfinder, we believe in building lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and a deep understanding of what matters most to our clients. Our services are delivered with a client-first philosophy and a long-term perspective.For more information, visit www.pathfinderwc.com

