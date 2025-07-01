Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Welcomes Maggie Ernst as New Partner

Maggie exemplifies what Pathfinder stands for: dedication to our clients, teamwork, and a commitment to doing things the right way.” — Jason Wheeler, CEO

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathfinder Wealth Consulting is proud to announce that Maggie Ernst has been named a Partner at the firm. Maggie serves as Client Services Manager, where she leads Pathfinder’s client service team with a strong focus on operational excellence, personalized support, and relationship-driven care.Since 2016, Maggie has been a driving force behind Pathfinder’s client service and operations, leading with care, efficiency, and a deep commitment to delivering a seamless experience. As a Partner, she will continue to lead client service strategy while contributing to the firm’s long-term vision and continued growth.“Maggie exemplifies what Pathfinder stands for: dedication to our clients, teamwork, and a commitment to doing things the right way,” said Jason Wheeler, CEO at Pathfinder Wealth Consulting. “Her leadership, deep industry experience, and passion for serving others make her an invaluable part of our team. We are thrilled to welcome her as a Partner.”After graduating from Illinois State University, Maggie began her career in the financial services industry in Chicago, Illinois, holding roles at Global Forex Trading, ODL Securities, Inc., and Daniels Trading. After relocating to Wilmington, NC, she moved into a wealth management specialty, serving as a senior client solutions specialist at PNC Wealth Management before joining Pathfinder.“Since day one, Pathfinder has truly felt like home,” says Maggie. “I'm incredibly fortunate to work alongside a team I admire and with clients I genuinely enjoy. Helping our clients navigate their financial journeys is a profound privilege, as we're often welcomed into their families for life. The meaningful relationships I have with the team, both past and present; our clients, and their children, has been the best part of Pathfinder."Outside of the office, Maggie is busy raising her two young sons, alongside her husband, Phil. As a working parent, she recognizes that Pathfinder’s firm culture has allowed her to navigate the constant parent-career challenges and conflicts, while also pursuing her professional goals.“Working for a company that sees you as a person first, and employee second, isn’t something that I take for granted,” shares Maggie. “I have been afforded such grace and consideration as a working mom at Pathfinder. And now, as partner, I will be able to continue to pass the same considerations onto others, as they were so graciously given to me.”Pathfinder Wealth Consulting is honored to have Maggie as a Partner and looks forward to all that is ahead as she helps shape the future of the firm.About Pathfinder Wealth ConsultingPathfinder Wealth Consulting is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Wilmington and Cary, North Carolina. Since 2005, Pathfinder has been helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate life’s financial complexities with clarity and confidence. Our team of experienced advisors is committed to delivering objective, personalized guidance tailored to each client’s distinct goals and values.At Pathfinder, we believe in building lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and a deep understanding of what matters most to our clients. Our services are delivered with a client-first philosophy and a long-term perspective.To learn more, visit www.pathfinderwc.com

