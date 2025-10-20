Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Celebrates 20 Years of Service

Firm marks two decades of client-focused financial guidance, growth, and community impact

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathfinder Wealth Consulting , a financial advisory and wealth management firm, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. Since opening its doors in 2005, Pathfinder has grown from a local advisory practice into a trusted firm serving individuals, families, and business owners across North Carolina and beyond.Founded with a commitment to providing transparent, client-first guidance, Pathfinder has helped clients navigate life’s financial complexities for two decades. The firm’s approach, rooted in personalized financial planning and fiduciary care, has shaped its reputation as a partner in helping clients build, protect, and transition wealth.“Reaching this milestone is a moment of pride for our entire team,” said Jason Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Pathfinder Wealth Consulting. “For 20 years, we’ve had the privilege of guiding clients through the most meaningful chapters of their financial lives. This anniversary is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team.”Milestones Over 20 Years• Expanded from one office to two, with locations in Wilmington and Cary, N.C.• Built a team of credentialed advisors and staff with decades of combined financial expertise.• Supported clients through retirement planning, business transitions, and wealth-building strategies.• Launched community partnerships and philanthropic initiatives in both Cary and Wilmington to give back to the regions Pathfinder calls home.“Our vision has always been about more than numbers; it’s about people, relationships, and making an impact,” Wheeler added. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to build on the foundation of the past 20 years as we continue guiding clients toward their goals with clarity and confidence.”About Pathfinder Wealth ConsultingPathfinder Wealth Consulting is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Wilmington and Cary, North Carolina. Since 2005, Pathfinder has been helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate life’s financial complexities with clarity and confidence. The Pathfinder team is committed to delivering objective, personalized guidance tailored to each client’s distinct goals and values.At Pathfinder, we believe in building lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and a deep understanding of what matters most to our clients. Our services are delivered with a client-first philosophy and a long-term perspective.For more information, visit www.pathfinderwc.com

