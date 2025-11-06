Christian Briggs Analyzes the Genius Act and Its Impact on Digital Currency Policy

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show with Christian Briggs Breaks Down the Bill Redefining the Boundaries of Digital FinanceThe July 21, 2025 episode of The Hard Asset Money Show, hosted by economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs, provides an in-depth explanation of the “Genius Act,” a pivotal piece of legislation designed to protect Americans from government-controlled digital currency mandates.The episode examines the origins, scope, and implications of the Genius Act, outlining how the bill prevents federal agencies from issuing or enforcing a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) without explicit congressional approval. At the time of the episode’s release, the measure had sparked nationwide debate over financial sovereignty, data privacy, and the limits of executive power in digital policy.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uy8Z8GtP9OU “What it really did, is it put the Federal Reserve on notice.” said Briggs. “We took the automatic, proactive, precautionary measures to put legislation through so we control it, not a third-party non-government agency of the Federal Reserve under the Hamilton project. I know this because I addressed members of Congress for four or five years.”Briggs details the legislative intent behind the bill, highlighting bipartisan collaboration that underscored public unease over programmable currencies and potential surveillance mechanisms. The discussion also contrasts the Genius Act with parallel initiatives in Europe and Asia, where governments have advanced digital currency programs under state oversight.The episode further explores the economic and technological balance achieved by the legislation, encouraging blockchain innovation and private-sector crypto development while maintaining strong constitutional safeguards.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uy8Z8GtP9OU About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

