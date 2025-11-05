Crypto Crossroads: How the Genius Act Averted a Digital Currency Power Grab

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Briggs guests on InfoWars and Examines the U.S. Legislative Pushback Against Centralized Digital FinanceIn this explosive episode from July 18, 2025, Christian Briggs guests on InfoWars to break down what nearly happened had Trump not won this term and the centralized monetary system that was already being built behind closed doors.The episode explores how the legislation curtailed executive authority to mandate a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and preserved individual autonomy in financial transactions. At the time of the episode’s release, bipartisan support for the measure reflected growing concern over privacy, data security, and the potential for federal oversight of personal assets through programmable money.“The Genius Act was a well-written bill. It had a couple things that needed to be clarified,” said Christian Briggs. “And what they did was they clarified some additional language to prevent a central bank centralized coin or centralized digital currency to be deployed at any time in the future because as good as Trump is he's not going to be around forever.”Briggs outlines the competing interests at stake: federal agencies advocating digital infrastructure for transparency and efficiency, versus private citizens and industry leaders warning against surveillance and control. The discussion highlights how blockchain technology, when properly decentralized, can coexist with traditional banking systems without eroding civil or economic rights.The episode also examines global parallels, including the European Union’s digital euro initiative and China’s expanding e-yuan program, underscoring the geopolitical consequences of digital currency dominance. Briggs analyzes how the Genius Act reinforced the U.S. dollar’s independence while protecting market-driven innovation across the crypto and fintech sectors.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/u6kg8PekZsM About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

