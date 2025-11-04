Georgetown’s Hoyalytics Students Deliver Data-Driven Insights in Newsmatics Internship Program

Our team is eager to uncover insights that make a real impact on an emerging company, especially one that’s local and uses data to drive growth.” — Chris Murphy

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from Georgetown University’s Hoyalytics data science club are tackling real-world data analytics projects through an ongoing internship program with Newsmatics , an AI-powered news intelligence company known for its innovative suite of AI-driven tools and platforms.The partnership has given students, many of whom are passionate about developing data-driven solutions for companies, hands-on experience in business intelligence by working directly with Newsmatics’ datasets and business processes.Through the collaboration, students are analyzing company revenue data, data trends, and performance metrics to deliver actionable recommendations to the Newsmatics team.Their final presentations at the end of the semester will highlight findings and showcase how data can drive smarter decision-making across marketing and customer relations.Newsmatics said it plans to continue collaborating with Georgetown and expand opportunities for future interns. "I’m very excited that Hoyalytics is continuing our collaboration with Newsmatics this semester!” said Chris Murphy, project manager for Georgetown’s Hoyalytics “Our team is eager to uncover insights that make a real impact on an emerging company, especially one that’s local and uses data to drive growth. I’m confident we’ll not only identify meaningful findings but also gain valuable experience working alongside such a tremendous leadership group at Newsmatics."The internship program has proven to be a win-win, not only because Georgetown students are gaining valuable experience in data analytics, but also because Newsmatics is getting fresh perspectives and new ideas.Interns have been working closely with the company’s data scientists to explore complex datasets and uncover insights that could shape future strategies.“At Newsmatics, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge data analytics to uncover meaningful insights from the ever-evolving news landscape,” said David Rothstein, chief executive officer of Newsmatics. “Our collaboration with Georgetown University’s Hoyalytics data science club represents an exciting step in that mission. By working with the talented students at Hoyalytics, we aim to transform complex data into actionable intelligence along with providing students real world experience.”Georgetown’s Hoyalytics, run by undergraduates passionate about analytics, partners with innovative companies to provide consulting services. It also gives students a chance to showcase their technical and business knowledge to real industry challenges.The Newsmatics internship has helped students sharpen their skills in data gathering, visualization, and storytelling — skills that give them a competitive edge in today’s job market.For Newsmatics, the partnership reinforces its commitment to innovation and education in the growing field of AI-powered news intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.