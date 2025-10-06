Newsmatics Team to Speak at Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit on AI’s Impact on News Consumption, Distribution

Newsmatics’ Oct. 9 panel at the MarCom Summit offers actionable insights into AI-driven media trends and discoverability

We will explore how large language models discover your content, unpack the essentials of AEO/GEO, and explain why mastering these strategies is imperative for controlling your brand narrative.” — Jeremy Fields

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newsmatics is proud to announce its hosting a panel discussion during the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit on Oct. 9, covering how generative AI is changing the news landscape.Panelists include Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics; Jakub Leps, general manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences; and Dan Goikhman, founder and CEO of Dappier.The panel discussion is hosted by veteran public relations professional Danny Selnick , a nationally recognized senior communications counselor who built a successful career in strategic marketing and communications.Over decades, Selnick has supported numerous organizations, including the National Press Club’s Communicators Team — one of the NPC’s most active committees — hosting a variety of professional development events to foster greater ties with working journalists. He’s also served as one of three communicator members of NPC’s Board of Governors.The session — from 3:10 to 3:55 p.m. ET — looks at how AI is changing news distribution and consumption, bringing new challenges and opportunities for communicators and brands.Panelists will also highlight the evolving role of press releases as key tools for SEO impact, AI-driven platforms, and long-term digital visibility. Newsmatics, an AI-powered news intelligence company, is a sponsor of the annual event taking place at the Convene Conference Center in Arlington, Virginia.The program is titled “The Future of News: AI, Search, Publishers, and the Power of the Press Release.” It aims to give communicators and brands a clearer understanding of how AI is reshaping news and what that means for press releases, search and long-term visibility. According to the panel, those in attendance will walk away with actionable solutions and insights from experts working on the front lines of this industry shift."This panel will explore how large language models (LLMs) discover your content, unpack the essentials of AEO/GEO, and explain why mastering these strategies is imperative for controlling your brand narrative," said Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics.Meanwhile, the summit is one of the largest gatherings of marketing, advertising, media and PR professionals in the country. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will network with senior executives and make new connections. The event offers opportunities to expand professional networks by joining sessions on a variety of marketing communications topics.Those in attendance are encouraged to join the panel discussion and visit Newsmatics’ table, where staff members will engage in discussions and showcase the company’s suite of innovative tools and platforms.More information about the panel discussion is available here . Also, speaker bios are listed below.Jeremy Fields serves as the vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics. He builds and manages key third party partnerships with Newsmatics’ properties, develops and executes strategic revenue initiatives across all of the company’s brands, and spearheads mergers and acquisitions efforts. With more than 15 years of experience in the field, Fields is also a regular contributor to the Forbes Communications Council. He believes the innovative and cutting edge technologies that Newsmatics creates is impacting and reimagining how the world consumes and disseminates news and that ensuring content transparency is paramount for fairness.Jakub Leps is the general manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences, a position he was promoted to in May 2025. Leps has been with the company since August 2000, first joining as chief editor, overseeing news websites such as Central Europe Online, Inside China Today, and U.S. Politics Today. Leps oversees Newsmatics’ news content, which combines editorial and data analysis. He has found joy in the planning and development of Newsmatics’ suite of products, including Perspectify, Affinity Group Publishing, and EIN Presswire’s AI press release generator, and now seeing these products be utilized by customers.Dan Goikhman is the founder and CEO of Dappier, a platform focused on AI-native monetization for publishers and data providers. He has also founded three startups and spent two decades building companies at the intersection of media, advertising and emerging technology. At Dappier, Goikhman is working to help publishers earn value from their content by making it available to AI platforms.

