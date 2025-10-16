Newsmatics Highlights AI’s Role in News Distribution at Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit

Newsmatics was a platinum sponsor and hosted a session on AI and communications at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit.

Panelists share tips on feeding AI systems to boost news distribution and content discoverability

You need to push out as much content as you can, because if you're not controlling your narrative, someone else will.” — Jeremy Fields

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how news is distributed and consumed, creating both challenges and opportunities for communicators.That reality took center stage last week at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit in Arlington, Virginia, where Newsmatics led a discussion on staying visible in an era when AI-driven communications strategies are becoming essential.The intersection of AI and communications sparked lively discussion among attendees as Newsmatics’ expert panel and team demonstrated how to make content more discoverable in a digital world increasingly shaped by machine learning and AI-powered tools.Guests asked thought-provoking questions — and were left with actionable tips — on how to reach both human audiences and the large language models (LLMs) that increasingly shape what people see online. LLMs can be described as digital libraries trained on vast amounts of online text to power AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.One message was loud and clear during Newsmatics’ fireside chat: feed the large language models with as much content as possible to control a brand’s narrative.Newsmatics, the parent company of EIN Presswire , drew strong interest from communications and PR professionals eager to learn how to make their content stand out — not only to human audiences but also to the AI systems that support tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.At Newsmatics’ booth, one of the main highlights was a live demonstration of its upcoming Newsmatics Data Studio, a suite of AI-driven tools designed to make news curation, distribution, and media monitoring faster and smarter.Visitors also had the chance to engage with customer service and marketing leaders from EIN Presswire, touted as the world’s leading press release distribution service.They explained how the platform helps many small and mid-sized businesses and PR professionals get their news in front of diverse audiences through a global network that includes major news outlets such as The Associated Press and Nexstar, as well as news aggregators like Google News and Bing.Company representatives also explained a major advantage of distributing through EIN Presswire: press releases have been proven to be ingested by AI and machine learning systems, becoming part of the digital conversation.During Newsmatics’ panel, “The Future of News: AI, Search, Publishers, and the Power of the Press Release,” communicators were urged to publish consistent content across online platforms to ensure AI systems have accurate information to surface in AI-generated search results.“You need to push out as much content as you can,” said Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics and a panelist at the session. “Because if you're not controlling your narrative, someone else will.”Another panelist, Dan Goikhman, founder and CEO of Dappier, added: “You now have two customers — the AI and the human.”Jakub Leps, general manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences and a panelist at the session, highlighted how AI can help fill local news deserts — areas where communities have struggled with access to local newspapers or broadcasters.“News deserts are both a problem and an opportunity,” Leps said. He warned that without credible reporting, local news could be filled with fake or low-quality content.The panel was moderated by PR veteran Danny Selnick, who reminded attendees that “the press release is not dead.”Fields noted the growing shift from traditional Google search to AI-powered search engines, making it more important than ever for communicators to publish frequently. Smaller publications are helpful in providing content that feeds LLMs, Fields added.Throughout the event, visitors were encouraged to follow the EIN Presswire Substack , a fast-growing hub for insights, tips, and updates on AI-driven communications, industry news, as well as exclusive interviews.For a full recap of the 2025 Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, click here to read the article on EIN Presswire's Substack.

