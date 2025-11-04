Christian Briggs Analyzes U.S. Strategy Toward Iran on The Hard Asset Money Show

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The June 23, 2025 episode of The Hard Asset Money Show hosted by economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs explores the strategic, political, and economic context surrounding the U.S. military actions toward Iran.The episode analyzes the decision matrix that led President Donald Trump to authorize a targeted strike, framing the event within decades of evolving nuclear diplomacy, sanctions policy, and Middle Eastern power dynamics. At the time of the episode’s release, regional tensions had escalated following intelligence reports of Iran’s uranium enrichment advances and renewed international concern over nuclear proliferation.“You can't have the largest sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East, one of the largest in the world that sponsors more terrorism to have nuclear capabilities. You just can't have it.,” said Christian Briggs. “So, President Trump acted in an extremely, I want to say a proactive way to some degree.”Briggs examines the broader economic implications of such strikes, including volatility in energy markets, gold price movements, and the accelerated demand for tangible assets as geopolitical risk indicators rise. The discussion further contextualizes how military engagement reshapes global confidence in reserve currencies and commodity-backed trade systems.The episode also reviews Iran’s regional alliances and the strategic interests of major powers, including China and Russia, highlighting how shifting global alignments may redefine Western influence in energy corridors and global security frameworks.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/YJCYaj8GVK0 About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

