ASUG Tech Connect 2025 Taps SecurityBridge To Discuss SAP Cybersecurity Strategies

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, creator of the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, announced today that Bill Oliver, Managing Director for the Americas, and Tim Alsop, Product Architect and Managing Director for the U.K., will present at ASUG Tech Connect 2025 on strategies for securing SAP environments. Their session, “ Securing the Digital Core: SAP Cybersecurity Strategies ,” will highlight the SecurityBridge Platform and the newly integrated TrustBroker technology, demonstrating how these solutions work together to protect SAP environments against emerging cyber threats. The session will take place on Nov. 6 from 3:15 to 4:05 p.m. ET in room L014.ASUG Tech Connect, held Nov. 4–6 in Louisville, brings together developers, architects, administrators, and engineers across the SAP ecosystem for technical education focused on cybersecurity, cloud adoption, automation, and artificial intelligence. The SecurityBridge presentation aligns with the technical education focus by detailing the use of context- and risk-based multi-factor authentication (MFA) and step-up authentication via TrustBroker, along with security monitoring, vulnerability management, and incident response practices. In addition, the speakers will also discuss integrating cybersecurity into SAP governance frameworks to help ensure organizations can safeguard their digital core while advancing modernization initiatives.“Organizations depend on SAP as the digital backbone for critical business operations, so protecting that core is essential,” Oliver said. “With the move to S/4HANA and hybrid cloud, companies need unified visibility and intelligent authentication that strengthens security without slowing business. By combining the SecurityBridge platform with TrustBroker, we enable customers to detect threats earlier, validate access based on context and risk, and secure their SAP environments end-to-end. Our mission is to help SAP users stay resilient and compliant as their threat landscape continues to expand.”ASUG has more than 130,000 members representing thousands of organizations.Attendees can visit SecurityBridge at booth No. 404 for private consultations and technical discussions.About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform, enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 8,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, please visit www.securitybridge.com ###

