Madhya Pradesh Tourism Makes a Strong Impression on Day One at WTM London 2025

The state’s showcase of heritage, wildlife, and responsible tourism initiatives receives an encouraging response from international travel partners.

BHOPAL , MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism marks a dynamic start to its participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, being held from November 4 to 6 at ExCeL London, drawing enthusiastic interest from international visitors, travel trade professionals, and media representatives on the opening day.The Madhya Pradesh pavilion was inaugurated by Mr. Sujit Ghosh, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, in the presence of the delegation representing Madhya Pradesh Tourism at WTM London 2025, led by Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, Culture, Religious Trusts & Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), and Mr. Rahul Argal, Deputy General Manager (New Product & Events). The delegation also includes key stakeholders representing various verticals of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, reinforcing the state’s commitment to collaborative growth and international partnerships.The inaugural ceremony set an engaging tone for the day, followed by a series of B2B meetings with prominent tour operators, destination management companies, travel associations, and media representatives from across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These interactions focused on developing strategic partnerships, introducing new experiential travel itineraries, and expanding marketing collaborations to promote Madhya Pradesh as a preferred international destination.The pavilion offers visitors an immersive experience of the state’s vast tourism landscape — from its UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka to its celebrated wildlife reserves such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench. Offbeat destinations like Mandu, Orchha, and Maheshwar also drew attention for their architectural elegance, riverfront charm, and living cultural heritage.Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s focus on responsible and community-based tourism, the pavilion showcases initiatives that empower local communities through homestays, handicrafts, and eco-friendly travel experiences — ensuring that tourism growth remains sustainable, inclusive, and environmentally conscious.With a strong opening at WTM London 2025, Madhya Pradesh Tourism continues to strengthen its global outreach, fostering meaningful trade relations and reaffirming its position as “The Heart of Incredible India” — a destination where heritage, wilderness, and culture converge to offer truly transformative travel experiences.

