Madhya Pradesh Introduces Eco-Friendly ‘Shikara’ Experience on Bhopal’s Upper Lake, Reviving Heritage Water Tourism

Launch of Shikara Boat Rides at Bhopal’s Iconic Upper Lake Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav with Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts & Endowment.

A serene new initiative blending culture, nature, and sustainability in the ‘City of Lakes’

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Government of Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, has launched a distinctive tourism initiative that brings the charm of ‘Shikara’ boat rides to Bhopal’s iconic Upper Lake (Bada Talab). Inspired by the timeless elegance of Kashmir’s Dal Lake, this endeavor marks a significant step in the state’s mission to diversify tourism offerings while strengthening its identity as a clean, green, and safe destination.The inauguration, held at Bhopal’s famed Boat Club, was graced by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, senior ministers, and Members of the Legislative Assembly. A fleet of 20 pollution-free Shikaras now enhances the lake’s scenic beauty, offering domestic and international visitors a tranquil and immersive way to experience the natural splendor of Madhya Pradesh.Each Shikara has been thoughtfully crafted using environmentally responsible materials such as fiber-reinforced polyurethane and non-reactive coatings that preserve water purity and protect the lake’s ecosystem. Manufactured by an internationally acclaimed firm known for eco-friendly boats operating in Kerala, Bengal, and Assam, these vessels reflect Madhya Pradesh’s deep commitment to sustainability and innovation in tourism.Visitors can enjoy serene bird-watching experiences using on-board binoculars, savor regional delicacies like poha and samosas, explore organic products and traditional handicrafts created by local artisans. The initiative fosters community participation and strengthens local entrepreneurship, generating new livelihood opportunities in handicrafts, handloom, and agri-based tourism.Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav reaffirmed that the introduction of Shikaras aligns with the state's broader vision to promote responsible, experiential tourism that uplifts local communities while preserving natural resources.This initiative builds upon the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s (MPTB) ongoing efforts to establish sustainable tourism models that harmonize economic development with ecological stewardship. With the launch of eco-friendly Shikaras on the pristine waters of one of India’s oldest and most picturesque lake cities, Madhya Pradesh continues to set new benchmarks in responsible tourism—innovative in approach, yet deeply rooted in tradition.

PoV | Bhopal | City of Lakes | Madhya Pradesh

