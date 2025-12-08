Madhya Pradesh to Host the 101st Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior from December 15–19, 2025

Memorable moments from past Tansen Sangeet Samarohs (Music Festivals)

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh is set to celebrate the 101st edition of the iconic Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior from December 15 to 19, 2025. Organized by the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, through the Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy under the Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad, this internationally acclaimed classical music festival pays tribute to Miyan Tansen—one of India’s greatest maestros and a towering figure of Hindustani classical music.For more than a century, the Tansen Sangeet Samaroh has remained one of the country’s most enduring and revered cultural traditions. Rooted in the legacy of Sangeet Samrat Tansen, who was born in Behat and trained under eminent gurus, the festival honors the musical traditions shaped in Gwalior—now a UNESCO Creative City of Music. From its opening ceremony at the sacred tombs of Tansen and Muhammad Ghaus to grand evening performances, the Samaroh celebrates the richness of Dhrupad, Khayal, and Gwalior Gharana heritage, symbolizing a seamless dialogue between history and modernity.The six-day festival brings together legendary musicians and promising young artists from across India and beyond. Audiences will experience serene dawn concerts, intimate evening baithaks, and thematic presentations highlighting the diversity of Indian classical music. A special dawn concert on December 18, 2025, at Tansen’s Samadhi will offer an especially soulful and spiritually uplifting experience for visitors.A key attraction of the event will be the presentation of the National Tansen Award and the prestigious National Kalidas Samman. These national honors celebrate extraordinary contributions to Indian classical music and the arts, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s reputation as a guardian of India’s cultural and artistic excellence.Enhancing the festival experience, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will curate special tourism offerings that give visitors an immersive understanding of Gwalior’s cultural heritage and Tansen’s musical legacy. Special day tours will cover significant sites including Behat, Bandholi, Sarod Ghar, Tansen’s Tomb, and the majestic Gwalior Fort. Additional heritage circuits will take travelers to Mitawli, Padawali, Bateshwar, Kakanmath, and Orchha via Datia—showcasing the breadth of Madhya Pradesh’s architectural brilliance.Throughout the event, MPTB will host an information counter and a cultural exhibition zone showcasing regional tourism and local artisanal traditions. Visitors can explore live demonstrations and stalls featuring Bundeli and Chitera paintings, Datia metal craft, Chanderi textiles, Batto Bai dolls, terracotta artefacts, tribal jewelry, and more. Complementing the cultural festivities, a multi-day food festival at MPT Hotel Tansen Residency will highlight the culinary diversity of the state, offering specialties from Chambal, Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand, Malwa, and traditional tribal millet-based cuisines.Tourists will also be able to participate in guided heritage walks, city tours, and wellness experiences across Gwalior’s iconic landmarks—including Gwalior Fort, Jai Vilas Palace, Gujari Mahal, Sun Temple, Moti Mahal, and Maharaj Bada. These curated activities aim to provide a holistic experience for visitors, blending music, culture, history, and local flavors.With two Guinness World Records earned in recent editions, the Tansen Samaroh continues to grow as a global cultural platform that celebrates artistic mastery, heritage preservation, and community participation. The 101st edition promises to further elevate Gwalior’s standing as a world center for classical music and cultural tourism.Through the collective efforts of the Department of Culture, the Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy, and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the Tansen Samaroh continues to uphold Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to nurturing its artistic legacy while promoting sustainable, inclusive, and experiential tourism in the Heart of Incredible India.

