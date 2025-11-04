Grundfos extends BABA product offering with a dedicated product line

BABA compliance cements Grundfos’ commitment to the US market Additional certified products expected to launch in early 2026

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS, TX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grundfos, one of the world’s leading companies in advanced water solutions, has announced that key submersible wastewater pumps are now compliant with the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA), cementing the Company’s commitment to meeting the needs of the US market and supporting local wastewater projects.Designed for superior performance and reliability, these pumps are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern wastewater collection systems. Grundfos also plans to launch additional BABA compliant product lines in early 2026.The BABA legislation, introduced in 2022, requires that products and materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects be produced in the United States and include US content over specific thresholds.Grundfos has a long-standing commitment to the US, starting over 50 years ago when it opened its first overseas subsidiary in the country in 1973, making it the company’s oldest market outside Denmark. Earlier this year, Grundfos announced a major expansion of its facilities in Brookshire, Texas, as part of a multimillion-dollar investment in the country to boost production capacity.Dieter Sauer, Group Senior Vice President, Global Water Utility at Grundfos, said: “Creating product lines specifically for BABA is an important milestone for Grundfos, cementing our position within the US manufacturing base, furthering our commitment to the industrial workforce, and bringing our production closer to our customers.“Earlier this year we announced a significant investment in our Brookshire facility, and alongside our newly released BABA compliant products we’re confident this positions us to serve our loyal customer base with solutions of the highest quality that support America’s infrastructure.“Our entire team has worked tirelessly to bring these products to market, so we’re delighted to make this announcement today.”ENDSFor media inquiries related to Grundfos Water Utility, contact: deborah@schonandco.comAbout GrundfosGrundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges to improve the quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, Grundfos is committed to respecting, protecting, and advancing the flow of water; by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries, and buildings.Find out more: grundfos.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/grundfos/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Grundfos YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/grundfos

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.