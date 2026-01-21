Grundfos launches new generation of smart controller in Australia for remote monitoring and maximising pump performance

CU 302

AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grundfos launches a new smart controller in Australia that offers Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity for enhanced remote monitoring to keep water pressure steady and systems running smoothly.- Shares identical dimensions with its predecessor for simple, fast replacement in existing setups.- Pump speed automatically adjusts to maintain constant pressure while significantly reducing energy consumption, minimising wear, and enabling the use of a smaller pressure tank- Bluetooth and WiFi features allow for seamless monitoring, control, and commissioning via Grundfos GO, Grundfos Home and Grundfos Connect platforms.- Enables users to remotely monitor performance, identify issues early, and make data driven decisions to enhance system efficiency and reliability.Grundfos, a global leader in advanced water solutions, has today announced the launch of the CU 302 controller in Australia. Designed for 3” and 4” SQE submersible pumps in residential groundwater installations, the new controller maximises comfort and performance by ensuring constant water pressure and advanced remote monitoring capabilities, helping Australia homeowners and rural properties optimise water systems for reliability and efficiency. This comes at a crucial time, with rural Australian households becoming more dependent on bore water systems, and many regions facing increasing pressure on groundwater supplies, which account for about 30% of the nation's water use.Building on its advanced design, the CU 302 controller is fully equipped with Bluetooth and WiFi capability, seamlessly integrating with mobile apps Grundfos GO and Grundfos Home. Grundfos GO is an app for professionals and provides effortless setup, detailed system monitoring, and access to key operational data, while Grundfos Home is an app for homeowners that enables them to receive remote notifications and insights into their water system’s performance. Both platforms support a simple system setup, comprehensive reporting, and real-time performance monitoring. With the CU 302 controller’s Bluetooth capability, users can improve pump management, optimise operations, identify potential issues early, and make data-driven decisions that enhance overall system efficiency and reliability. This is especially valuable in Australia, where pump installers often cover large regional territories and remote monitoring has been shown to reduce unnecessary site visits by up to 40%.The CU 302 controller provides advanced integration with Grundfos Connect, a web-based service that enables remote monitoring and control of pumps from anywhere, at any time. With real-time insights into equipment status and performance, the CU 302 supports proactive maintenance, efficient troubleshooting, and optimal pump operation. By pairing the CU 302 with a Grundfos Connect subscription, users gain comprehensive oversight of their pumping systems, improving reliability, reducing unnecessary service visits, and ensuring operational efficiency.Pairing the Grundfos 3” and 4” SQE submersible pumps with the CU 302 controller ensures constant water pressure at all times, automatically adjusting pump speed to prevent fluctuations under changing demand, while enabling the use of a smaller tank compared to traditional fixed on/off pressure systems. The new CU 302 controller is designed for easy installation, sharing the exact dimensions of its predecessor to make replacement straightforward and simple. For Australian households, where approximately 20% of water customers report dissatisfaction with water pressure, this ensures a more consistent and comfortable experience.Sam Ryder, Regional Managing Director Oceania said: “The CU 302 is more than a controller - it’s the next step in intelligent water management for residential systems. With built-in connectivity, homeowners and professionals can monitor their water systems from their phones, keep pressure consistent, and address issues before they become costly breakdowns. It transforms water management from reactive fixes to proactive, reliable, and energy-efficient control.”The CU 302 controller reinforces Grundfos’ commitment to delivering smarter, more sustainable water solutions. By combining intelligent water pressure control, advanced connectivity, and reliable performance, it significantly enhances the company’s portfolio while supporting its mission to optimise energy use and extend the operational lifespan of pumping and water systems. By launching the CU 302 controller, Grundfos continues to set the standard for innovative, environmentally responsible water management solutions.ENDSFor media inquiries related to Grundfos Water Utility, contact: deborah@schonandco.comAbout GrundfosGrundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges to improve the quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, Grundfos is committed to respecting, protecting, and advancing the flow of water; by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries, and buildings.Find out more: grundfos.com/auLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/grundfos/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/grundfospumpsaustralia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/grundfos

