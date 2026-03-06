Grundfos Reintroduces Modernized Yeomans Chicago Corporation Portfolio to Address Modern Global Wastewater Challenges
● YCC product portfolio now updated to meet demands of a challenging sector ● Portfolio is BABA compliant with production at the Aurora facility in IllinoisBROOKSHIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grundfos, a global leader in advanced water solutions, has today announced the reintroduction of the
Yeomans Chicago Corporation product portfolio to the US wastewater markets. Since acquiring the YCC business
in 2008, Grundfos has invested in significant upgrades, operational improvements and service upgrades to ensure the
portfolio is best placed to meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry.
As urbanization accelerates and climate change intensifies, the combination of aging infrastructure and increased
wastewater volumes means many existing systems are ill-equipped to handle modern challenges. The reintroduction
of the Yeomans Chicago Corporation portfolio is designed to tackle this and provide resilient solutions that address
system failures, reduce energy consumption, and minimize downtime.
Bringing together over 150 years of engineering heritage, the brands under the Yeomans Chicago Corporation
umbrella (Morris, Yeomans and Chicago Pumps) have defined the standards for wastewater transport since
inception. Under Grundfos’ stewardship, these brands now benefit from global R&D resources and a modernized
supply chain, giving customers confidence in their continued reliability.
The YCC portfolio is aimed particularly at municipal wastewater treatment plants across North America, and includes
a range of pumps engineered for high performance solids handling, including:
● Dry-Pit and Wet-Pit Solids Handling Pumps: Known for durability in
sewage and sludge applications.
● Radial and Mixed Flow Pumps: Industry standards for large volume
applications and abrasive slurries.
Jonathan Hamps-Adams, Executive Vice President at Grundfos Water Utility, said:
"In an era where infrastructure is being pushed to its limits, the industry needs proven technology and engineering to
rise to these challenges.
"By reintroducing the Yeomans Chicago Morris brands to the US market, we are giving our customers access to just
that: proven, reliable pumps designed for the most intensive of applications. Backed by Grundfos’ commitment to
sustainability and innovation, we’re confident these products will be part of the broader portfolio of solutions we can
offer our customers to achieve a water-resilient future."
Yeomans Chicago Corporation operations are based at the Grundfos Water Utility headquarters in Brookshire,
Texas, but continue to be supported and produced by the Aurora, Illinois center. All products within the portfolio are
manufactured in the US, and are Build America Buy America (BABA) Act compliant.
About Grundfos
Grundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges to improve the quality of life for people. As a
leading global pump and water solutions company, Grundfos is committed to respecting, protecting, and advancing
the flow of water; by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for
water utilities, industries, and buildings.
