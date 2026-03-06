Grundfos Reintroduces Modernized Yeomans Chicago Corporation Portfolio to Address Modern Global Wastewater Challenges

● YCC product portfolio now updated to meet demands of a challenging sector ● Portfolio is BABA compliant with production at the Aurora facility in Illinois

BROOKSHIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grundfos, a global leader in advanced water solutions, has today announced the reintroduction of theYeomans Chicago Corporation product portfolio to the US wastewater markets. Since acquiring the YCC businessin 2008, Grundfos has invested in significant upgrades, operational improvements and service upgrades to ensure theportfolio is best placed to meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry.As urbanization accelerates and climate change intensifies, the combination of aging infrastructure and increasedwastewater volumes means many existing systems are ill-equipped to handle modern challenges. The reintroductionof the Yeomans Chicago Corporation portfolio is designed to tackle this and provide resilient solutions that addresssystem failures, reduce energy consumption, and minimize downtime.Bringing together over 150 years of engineering heritage, the brands under the Yeomans Chicago Corporationumbrella (Morris, Yeomans and Chicago Pumps) have defined the standards for wastewater transport sinceinception. Under Grundfos’ stewardship, these brands now benefit from global R&D resources and a modernizedsupply chain, giving customers confidence in their continued reliability.The YCC portfolio is aimed particularly at municipal wastewater treatment plants across North America, and includesa range of pumps engineered for high performance solids handling, including:● Dry-Pit and Wet-Pit Solids Handling Pumps: Known for durability insewage and sludge applications.● Radial and Mixed Flow Pumps: Industry standards for large volumeapplications and abrasive slurries.Jonathan Hamps-Adams, Executive Vice President at Grundfos Water Utility, said:"In an era where infrastructure is being pushed to its limits, the industry needs proven technology and engineering torise to these challenges."By reintroducing the Yeomans Chicago Morris brands to the US market, we are giving our customers access to justthat: proven, reliable pumps designed for the most intensive of applications. Backed by Grundfos’ commitment tosustainability and innovation, we’re confident these products will be part of the broader portfolio of solutions we canoffer our customers to achieve a water-resilient future."Yeomans Chicago Corporation operations are based at the Grundfos Water Utility headquarters in Brookshire,Texas, but continue to be supported and produced by the Aurora, Illinois center. All products within the portfolio aremanufactured in the US, and are Build America Buy America (BABA) Act compliant.ENDSFor media inquiries related to Grundfos Water Utility, contact: deborah@schonandco.comAbout GrundfosGrundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges to improve the quality of life for people. As aleading global pump and water solutions company, Grundfos is committed to respecting, protecting, and advancingthe flow of water; by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications forwater utilities, industries, and buildings.Find out more: grundfos.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/grundfos/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Grundfos YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/grundfos

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.