MPD Arrests Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to an attempted armed robbery (gun) that occurred in the Northeast.

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, at approximately 4:18 p.m., the victim was in the 200 block of 20th Street, Northeast, selling their scooter. The suspects approached the victim, brandished handguns, and demanded the keys to the scooter. The victim fled the scene. One of the suspects was later apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25166995