BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions opens new green hydrogen and fuel cell component production site

BASF ECMS and Trigona officially open green hydrogen component production site in Budenheim, Germany

Investment demonstrates ECMS’s ambition to support the hydrogen economy with circular solutions that improve performance and reduce costs

Officially opening the Budenheim site is a critical step in our hydrogen business strategy and contribution to the green hydrogen economy.” — Tim Ingle, SVP, Precious Metal Services and Recycling, at BASF ECMS

BUDENHEIM, GERMANY, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) opened a state-of-the-art production facility for green hydrogen and fuel cell components in Budenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt. The new facility was jointly developed with partners Trigona Fuel Cell Components GmbH and Grundstücksverwaltung Rheinufer GmbH & Co. KG.

The investment represents a key milestone for ECMS in supporting the hydrogen economy with circular solutions that improve performance and reduce costs for proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis and fuel cells. The facility is producing newly developed low-PGM-loaded catalyst coated membranes (CCMs), a key functional part for PEM water electrolysis stacks. The site has gigawatt capacity for commercial production of these new CCMs for PEM electrolyzers to serve the global market.

The ECMS hydrogen business operates globally with activities in Europe, North America, and Asia. As the renewable energy ecosystem develops, the production of green hydrogen from water electrolysis will become an important pillar in decarbonizing the hydrogen value chain and balancing surplus green energy, ultimately supporting the global energy transition.

“Officially opening the Budenheim site is a critical step in our hydrogen business strategy and contribution to the green hydrogen economy,” said Tim Ingle, Senior Vice President of Precious Metal Services and Recycling for ECMS. “This investment allows ECMS to expand its capabilities in precious metals, catalysts and recycling, solidifying our position as an integrated, end-to-end solution provider for our customers spanning the entire PEM technologies value chain.”

“It’s great to see our precious metal, catalysis and coating competencies, among other technology strengths, come to life in Budenheim,” said Saeed Alerasool, Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Application for ECMS. “We continue to use our strong expertise to develop the next generation of high-performance products at a reduced cost to meet industry needs and support the global energy transition.”

The facility, on the premises of an industrial site, is situated in the center of Europe within the Rhein-Main Metropolitan area.

Full photo caption:

BASF ECMS and Trigona officially opening green hydrogen component production site in Budenheim, Germany. Pictured left to right: Jurica Vidaković, Managing Director, Trigona; Daniel Malko, Head of Operations, Hydrogen Business, BASF ECMS; Tim Ingle, SVP, Precious Metal Services & Recycling, BASF ECMS; Saeed Alerasool, SVP, Research, Development and Application, BASF ECMS; Jason Cox, Global Head of the Hydrogen Business, BASF ECMS and Meaghan McGuire, Head of Strategic Marketing and Development Hydrogen Technologies, BASF ECMS.



About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

Leveraging its deep expertise as the global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors, and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting our elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions.



ECMS operates globally in 14 countries with 4,500 employees and 30 sites.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com

