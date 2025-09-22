BASF ECMS has appointed ONTAL as its authorized distributor for Temperature Sensing solutions in Mexico

Temperature Sensor for the glass industry

Agreement covers BASF ECMS Temperature Sensing solutions for the glass, heat treating, cement and other industrial applications in Mexico

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) has selected ONTAL, a leading solutions provider for the glass industry, as its distributor for Temperature Sensing solutions for the glass industry and other industrial applications in Mexico. With this agreement, the combined expertise of BASF and ONTAL will better serve customers with a wide range of leading temperature sensing solutions.

“It was an easy decision to select ONTAL as our distributor in Mexico,” said Jim Peterson, General Manager of the Temperature Sensing business at BASF ECMS. “They are a well-established firm with extensive experience in our key markets, and they have an excellent reputation among their customers. We look forward to working with ONTAL to further strengthen our ability to meet our customers’ temperature sensing requirements.”

BASF ECMS precious metal thermocouples and EXACTUS® optical pyrometers are used in a wide range of glass industry segments including container glass, tableware glass, fiberglass, tubing, float glass and specialty glass. BASF has received ISO-17025 certification for thermocouple production at the Fremont, California, site.

BASF ECMS EXACTUS optical pyrometers deliver a broad measurement range and faster measurement speeds while maintaining sensitivity. Each compact sensor is a complete temperature measurement system, versatile enough to be incorporated into demanding process locations. With these advantages, EXACTUS can help lower operating costs, improve yields, and increase efficiency. In the coming months, ECMS will launch EXACTUS HELIOS, a next-generation handheld pyrometer for non-contact temperature measurement powered by EXACTUS technology. It will feature a built-in camera, laser targeting, and an easy-to-use touchscreen.

ONTAL is dedicated almost exclusively to the glass industry, serving the Latin American, Mexican, Central, and South American markets. They represent companies in the United States, France, Brazil, Finland, Italy, India, Belgium, China, Germany, and England.

About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

Leveraging its deep expertise as the global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting our elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions.

ECMS operates globally in 14 countries with 4,500 employees and 30 sites.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com

