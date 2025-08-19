MKS PAMP GROUP and BASF ECMS Proudly Revive Iconic Engelhard Classics at ANA 2025

The 2025 Engelhard 1oz Silver Prospector Round (Obverse) The 2025 Engelhard 1oz Silver Prospector Round (Reverse)

Engelhard has long held a significant place in the hearts of collectors, and as a legacy Engelhard employee, I am very proud to see its rich history carried forward with such care and precision.” — Tim Ingle, SVP, Precious Metal Services and Recycling, at BASF ECMS

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MKS PAMP GROUP, a global leader in precious metals, is thrilled to announce the return of the legendary Engelhard brand to the market with a new generation of faithfully recreated precious metals products. This revival is made possible under official license from BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS), a global leader in precious metal services and recycling and a standalone division of BASF SE. The company has owned the Engelhard brand since acquiring it in 2006. Attendees at the American Numismatic Association's 2025 World’s Fair of Money held this year in Oklahoma City can view the Engelhard products at the APMEX booth.

A Timeless Classic Returns: The 2025 Engelhard 1oz Silver Prospector Round

First struck in 1982, Engelhard’s original 1oz Silver Prospector Round changed the course of silver bullion history. Now, over four decades later, this iconic piece is making a triumphant comeback. Struck in 999+ fine silver, the 2025 Silver Prospector Round retains the legendary kneeling prospector motif on its obverse—a symbolic tribute to the pioneering spirit of precious metals exploration.

On the reverse, collectors will find the classic Engelhard “E” logo alongside precise markings of weight and purity. True to the original, every detail—from the relief height to typography—has been meticulously replicated, offering an authentic tribute to the design that captivated a generation of collectors. The rounds will be packaged in original-style Engelhard molded tubes, a nod to vintage authenticity.

“We’re incredibly proud to reintroduce the Engelhard brand—an icon in the world of precious metals. By staying true to its original designs and applying MKS PAMP GROUP’s renowned minting expertise and commitment to exceptional quality, we’ve created pieces that collectors can trust and treasure. This is more than a relaunch—it’s a celebration of an important legacy in our industry,” said Chris Carkner, Global Head of Minting at MKS PAMP GROUP.

The 2025 Engelhard Series Also Features:

Limited Edition 1/10oz Gold Prospector Round

For the first time since 1981, the gold Engelhard Prospector returns. The new 1/10oz Gold Prospector Round, struck in 999.9 fine gold, revives a design unseen in nearly 40 years. With mintage limited to 5,000 only, the new 1/10oz Gold Prospector Round is a tribute to Engelhard's excellence in gold craftsmanship. It features the iconic prospector on the obverse, with the enduring Engelhard “E” logo on the reverse. Each round is secured in tamper-evident packaging, ensuring authenticity and peace of mind for discerning collectors.

Engelhard 3oz Silver Cast Bar — A New Chapter in a Storied Legacy

MKS PAMP GROUP is thrilled to relaunch the first 3oz Engelhard silver cast bar since production ceased more than two decades ago. Struck in .999 fine silver, each bar is housed in a classic felt box, boasts a limited mintage of 4,000, and bears the unmistakable characteristics of Engelhard’s vintage bar craftsmanship.

The Engelhard Liberty Set – Exclusively at APMEX.com

Also debuting is the limited-edition Engelhard Liberty Set, featuring 1oz, 5oz, and 10oz silver bars modeled after the original 1986 Liberty designs. Available exclusively through APMEX.com, this collector’s trio celebrates Engelhard's American spirit and bullion artistry in a form long sought-after by collectors.

“Engelhard has long held a significant place in the hearts of collectors, and as a legacy Engelhard employee, I am especially proud to see its rich history carried forward with such care and precision,” said Tim Ingle, SVP of the Precious Metal Services and Recycling business at BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions. “MKS PAMP GROUP’s expertise and craftsmanship make them the ideal partner to reintroduce these iconic products to a new generation of collectors and investors.”

The full range of officially licensed Engelhard products are available worldwide through authorized MKS PAMP GROUP retailers, including APMEX.com, and other select online platforms.

About Engelhard & Its Legacy

Engelhard was started by Charles W. Engelhard Sr. in 1902 when he purchased the Charles F. Croselmire Company in Newark, New Jersey. Engelhard was a major player in the precious metals industry, known for its refining and minting expertise. It produced a wide range of gold, silver, and platinum bars and rounds renowned for high purity and craftsmanship, making them desirable for both investment and collection.

Due to the company's acquisition by BASF in 2006 and subsequent cessation of production, Engelhard bullion products have become rarer and are valued by collectors. In addition to fabricating bullion products, Engelhard was a leading supplier of catalysts for various industries and recognized for its invention of the catalytic converter for automobiles.

Today, BASF ECMS is one of the world’s largest traders of PGMs and the market leader in automotive catalyst recycling, leveraging the expertise gained through the Engelhard acquisition. It also produces catalysts through its mobile emissions catalysts business. The Engelhard brand continues to have high recognition and reputation in the market and remains a core part of BASF ECMS.

About MKS PAMP GROUP

MKS PAMP GROUP is an integrated consortium specializing in all aspects of the precious metals industry, servicing the global supply chain from upstream to downstream. This family company was established over 60 years ago and is now an innovative global business serving precious metals producers, users, traders and consumers worldwide.

This leading precious metal group comprises five major companies: MKS PAMP, MMTC-PAMP, MTB, APMEX and GOLD AVENUE employing over 1450 people worldwide. The group has a local presence in key precious metal markets, through 2 refineries, 3 mints and 17 offices.

The group prides itself on its excellence in corporate and social responsibility, its leading role in developing an ethical and transparent value chain and constant innovation in its products and services.

Media Inquiries

Mine Fornerod, Head of Marketing & Communications, MKS PAMP

press@mkspamp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.