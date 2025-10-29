Business Reporter: Aligning decision making across functions

EPM platforms can break down silos and enable smart collaboration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Nicolas Camerman, CEO of Keyrus EPM Global talks about how Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) platforms can help eliminate functional silos and create new efficiencies. In today’s complex organisations, every function holds deep expertise: finance manages capital, sales drives growth, supply chain ensures continuity and HR secures talent. Yet despite this strength, enterprises often struggle to act as one. Siloed systems and disconnected planning processes slow decisions, fragment strategy and erode performance.Global data and digital consultancy Keyrus is addressing this challenge by designing and implementing Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions enhanced with AI and ML. These intelligent systems break down functional silos by integrating financial, commercial and operational data into a single, collaborative environment.AI acts as an interpreter between departments, allowing finance teams to understand sales dynamics, HR to anticipate resource constraints and supply chain experts to align decisions with market realities. ML models continuously analyse data, surfacing insights and trade-offs that drive smarter, faster decisions.Use cases are already reshaping how enterprises plan. In demand planning, ML models combine historical data with external signals to forecast shifts more accurately. In sales, AI-driven territory optimisation and account scoring unlock new revenue potential. In finance, anomaly detection accelerates planning accuracy while reducing manual effort.EPM platforms powered by AI and ML are transforming how enterprises think and act. They turn isolated expertise into collective intelligence, enabling every function to plan, perform and grow together.To learn more about how leading organizations have partnered with Keyrus to transform planning and performance through EPM and AI, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Keyrus EPMKeyrus is a global consulting leader in enterprise planning and performance solutions. As part of the 3,000+ -person Keyrus Group, it unites data, technology, and business expertise to “Make Data Matter.” They bridge the gap between business challenges and technology solutions, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem tailored to business users.

