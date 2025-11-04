Launch of the “1st Chinese Culture Performances Season” Promoting Chinese culture with outstanding performances and diversified experiences

MACAU, November 4 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, the “1st Chinese Culture Performances Season” will be held from November 2025 to March 2026, offering an artistic feast that combines outstanding performances and diverse experiential activities, creating a brand-new signature event.

The “Chinese Culture Performances Season” was developed from the “National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao”, showcasing the excellence of national stage productions. Highlights of the Performances Season include the productions A Meeting of Heroes. Invoking the East Wind. The Huarong Pass and The Legend of the White Snake by the China National Peking Opera Company, the immersive drama Farewell My Concubine by the Beijing People’s Art Theatre, and the dance drama Mulan by the Ningbo Performance & Arts Group. Furthermore, the China Coal Mine Art Troupe and the China National Opera Company will be invited to carry out exchange performances at various locations in Macao. In addition to the performances, renowned artists and troupes will participate in a series of diverse experiential and exchange activities in schools and communities, in order to promote dialogue with Macao’s performing arts industry and present the splendour of Chinese culture to the public in a new way.

Interpretation of reinvented classics

Renowned Peking Opera artists Yu Kuizhi and Li Shengsu will lead an elite ensemble from the China National Peking Opera Company to present two shows that delve into the expressive artistry of the Chinese lyrical Tradition. A Meeting of Heroes, Invoking the East Wind, and The Huarong Pass, are epic episodes drawn from the classic Romance of the Three Kingdoms. It is a classic traditional Peking Opera ensemble piece, which depicts the meeting of heroes from the Three Kingdoms, the compelling tension by the juxtaposition of heroism and strategic acumen in the era of Three Kingdoms. It showcases the unique charm of the art of Peking Opera which has evolved over centuries of transmission. The Legend of the White Snake, written by playwright Tian Han and originally directed by renowned opera director Li Ziguai, has been refined for more than sixty years. Renowned artist from the Mei Lanfang School, Li Shengsu, will collaborate with the young artist Chu Fengyi to vividly portray the poignant tale of Bai Suzhen, encapsulating the themes of her unwavering love and perseverance.

The immersive drama Farewell My Concubine written by Nobel Prize laureate Mo Yan, and produced by the Beijing People’s Art Theatre, will unfold against the backdrop of the Chu-Han conflict. The play breaks away from conventional narrative frameworks of historical dramas, and explores timeless themes such as power, survival and responsibility through multiple encounters and dialogues that intertwine time and space between Consort Yu (Yu Ji) and Empress Lü (Lü Zhi).

The dance drama Mulan focuses on filial piety, loyalty, courage and love, with a sophisticated combination of dance, martial arts, drama and technological elements. Jointly directed by Zhou Liya and Han Zhen, the production combines modern stage technology with Eastern aesthetics, giving classic characters on a new image. The work received multiple awards, including the prestigious Chinese Dance “Lotus Award”, and has toured in numerous places.

Cultural transmission and joint engagement with communities

In addition to theatrical performances, the Season will launch a series of outreach activities and exchange performances, bringing quality cultural resources to communities and schools, promoting education, transmission and innovation of Chinese culture in Macao.

The China National Opera Company will present the concert “Golden Lotus - Vocal Concert by the China National Opera Company” in Macao in January 2026, featuring a selection of vocal masterpieces from home and abroad with rich musical pieces and exceptional artists, leading students to embark on a musical journey that crosses the East and the West.

In order to showcase the charm of Chinese folk arts and enrich the cultural and leisure activities of residents during the Lunar New Year, the China Coal Mine Art Troupe will present traditional arts performances in various districts in Macao from 21 to 22 February 2026 (the fifth and sixth days of the Chinese New Year), creating a festive and auspicious atmosphere.

In addition to the eight performances of four outstanding productions and eight sessions of exchange performances, this Season also bring over 20 activities presented in innovative arrangements and interactive forms such as community visits, campus exchanges, dialogues with industry, and workshops. Taking Chinese culture as a connecting link, the event aims to create a cultural event that involves the entire population, promote emotional resonance and cultural transmission, working together to build a happy, beautiful and harmonious circle of life.

The presentation of the programme of the “1st Chinese Culture Performances Season” was held on 4 November at the Macao Cultural Centre Conference Room, and was attended by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Cheng Wai Tong; the Representative of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Li Jiaxin; the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kuok Mio U; and the Acting Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Pong Sio Wan.