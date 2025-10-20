2 Superyachts to be Auctioned in Dubai with G3

Auction of 2 Superyachts in Dubai Auction of 85' De Birs Yacht in Dubai

A 120’ (36.5m) Custom Motor Yacht ($6,500,000) plus an 85’ (26m) Flybridge Motor Yacht (€2,000,000) Offered in a 24-Hour Private Auction

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perhaps, the first of its kind in Dubai, 2 luxurious yachts will be offered at auction. G3 Auctions of Palm Beach, Florida has teamed up with KJM Marine to present the incredible opportunity. Each yacht is packed with lavish features, and both have been meticulously maintained. The private auction is open to registered bidders only, and bidders must provide proof of funds to participate.The first yacht: a 120-foot custom, European built superyacht, will be auctioned on November 4th. Throughout the conventional listing period, the seller has chose to keep most of the yacht’s details confidential. There isn’t much that can be said publicly, other than a few key features. The yacht was delivered in 2002, and can accommodate 12 guests in 4 staterooms. Her top speed is 28 knots, which, provides impressive performance. The current list price is $6,500,000. However, the minimum bid at the auction is substantially less.An 85-foot De Birs RPH flybridge motor yacht is the second yacht to be auctioned. Built in 2013, she had an asking price of €2,000,000. Now, the auction provides buyers the chance to purchase the yacht at a huge reduction. The auction begins on November 11th.Both boats can be previewed by appointment. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.