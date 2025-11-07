Chattanooga Tech Marketer Launches Music Rehearsal, Recording Studio Featuring Live Music Recordings for Local Artists

Rooftop Studio rehearsal recording area Studio pup Holly Stage area with lights

Rooftop Music Studio to focus on capturing live music recordings in a 700 square-foot rehearsal and recording space for musicians of any music experience level

I thought it would be a great opportunity for any musician who needs rehearsal space and who would also like to record live performances for their media channels. This space is built for that.” — Tony Perri, Founder Rooftop Music

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perri Marketing, a leading global technology marketing and PR agency, today announced it has launched a dba (or Tennessee “assumed name”) for local musicians and recording artists called Rooftop Music Rehearsal and Recording Studio . The rehearsal/recording space is centrally located in Chattanooga in the Onion Bottom Building, on 12th Street, five minutes from Miller Park. The studio is a nearly 700 square-foot turnkey rehearsal space with full PA backline, including a 5-piece drum set, guitar and bass amps, and stage piano. Rooftop Music space will serve two main purposes for local musicians and recording artists, 1) provide a comfortable turnkey rehearsal space for musicians of all experience levels, and 2) record audio and video for local musicians and recording artists in a live music setting, allowing them to capture live performances for their social channels and websites.“Chattanooga has a fantastic music scene, and with more and more people moving here every day, I thought it would be a great opportunity for any musician who needs rehearsal space and who would also like to record live performances for their media channels,” said Tony Perri , owner and producer at Rooftop Music Rehearsal and Recording Studio. “With 20+ years spent in digital marketing for technology small businesses, I can also assist with band or artist promotions in any medium.”Perri, also a local musician, will serve as owner/operator for the new studio and will also serve as audio engineer and video producer. “I’ve been gigging locally dating back to the late 1980s and have been recording bands I’ve performed with over much of that time,” he adds. “I started out on a TASCAM Porta One in ’88 and in the last 10 years have put together a good 16-channel digital recording deck where I capture the essence of a band’s live sound then master it in the box (on a PC in a digital audio workstation or DAW).”Rooftop rents rehearsal space by the hour, $25 per hour Monday through Friday, and $35 per hour on Saturday and Sunday. The studio does not have a set closing time allowing artists who need to rehearse well into the evening or early morning hours to rehearse in a time slot that fits their schedule. The studio is located in the Onion Bottom Building, five minutes from Miller Park. Audio and video recording prices vary depending on the client’s project. Those interested in more information on the studio and its pricing can visit https://rooftop-music.com/contact-us/#faq The nearly 700 square feet studio has been outfitted with acoustic treatments on the walls and sound clouds from the ceilings. Perri adds further: “I get a lot of compliments on the sound in the studio. It’s a warm room and coupled with the light treatments I’ve added it is an amazingly comfortable and inviting space for musicians to work in.”Rooftop Music PodcastsRooftop Music also hosts its own podcast series titled, “From The Rooftop.” Perri features local musicians and recording artists on the Rooftop podcast series. “I’ve spent nearly a lifetime juggling a work/home life balance with a sideline music hustle and my idea for the first series of podcasts was to find people like me, juggling home, job and relationships and also living a kind of second life playing music,” added Perri. “I’ve never sought fame; I’m just addicted to music and wanted to feature on my podcast series people like me who are stretched for time but still manage to get music performing into their week, month or whenever.”To watch or listen to “From The Rooftop” podcast series, visit https://rooftop-music.com/media/ . If you would like to be on an upcoming podcast you can fill out a request to be on an upcoming podcast at https://rooftop-music.com/from-the-rooftop-podcast-lp/ About Perri Marketing and Rooftop Music Rehearsal and Recording Studio Perri Marketing, Inc. (PMI) is a full-service technology marketing agency headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With more than 20 years of experience, PMI specializes in generating qualified sales opportunities for software vendors in InfoSec, CRM, ERP, CaaS, Logistics, Network/Infrastructure Management, and Service Management. PMI is also a certified HubSpot Solutions Partner, and also solutions partner for SharpSpring (Constant Contact) and ActiveCampaign. For more information on PMI, visit https://perrimarketing.com PMI is also the parent organization for Rooftop Music Rehearsal and Recording Studio, a Chattanooga-based studio for local musicians and recording artists, specializing in live recordings. Rooftop Music was founded in July of 2025. For more information on Rooftop Music, please visit https://rooftop-music.com

