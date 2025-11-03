Chattanooga-Based PMI Launches Analyst Relations dba Perri AR Consultancy To Help Improve Industry Analyst Relationships

Perri AR Consultancy logo PARC website

PMI's Industry Analyst Relations firm to assist small independent software vendors (ISVs) improve relations with AR firms like Gartner, Forrester, IDC, others.

ISVs are missing out on a huge opportunity. Tech industry analysts want to hear from ISVs, especially smaller ones who are solving specific, niched problems and we want to help improve these comms.” — Tony Perri, CEO and Founder, PARC

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perri Marketing CEO Tony Perri today announced a new services offering for small independent software vendors (ISVs), the Perri Analyst Relations Consultancy, or PARC . Parent company Perri Marketing (PMI) has offered industry analyst relations consulting since 2011. The PARC services geography will be global, as PMI currently works with clients in the U.S. and Europe, but initial focus for the new dba will be the Southeastern United States.The latest Small Business Profiles report https://advocacy.sba.gov , 2024) ranks Professional, Scientific and Technical Services the third largest segment for all small businesses in Tennessee, with a net increase of more than 7,200 businesses created in 2023, year over year. Launched in 2011, PMI offers technology marketing services for ISVs selling into regulated industries within the Fortune 1000. The PMI services portfolio includes digital marketing services, CRM software sales and services, PR and media relations, and industry analyst relations. The launch of PARC is designed to create more brand awareness for Perri around industry analyst relations, a discipline Perri believes is paramount for early-stage and growing ISVs wanting to add new solutions and services to their product portfolios.“Having spent a majority of my corporate career in the startup/ISV world, I’ve seen firsthand how hard it is to create and grow a tech business selling into billion dollar regulated industries,” says PMI CEO and Founder Tony Perri. “First off, you’re competing with the largest software vendors in the world who have a ton more resources than you do. Secondly, much of the tech space is commoditized and differentiating your brand from much larger competition is a constant uphill battle. If you have better data and a strategic approach based on marketplace need, AI or app modernization for instance, you have a greater chance to compete with the software giants. This is where industry analyst consulting can really make a huge difference for the smaller ISVs.”Perri adds that there is a common misconception amongst ISVs that you must be an industry analyst vendor client to speak to the analysts, and that many of these ISVs never brief the analyst firms because they believe they cannot afford it.“ISVs, especially the smaller ones, are missing out on a huge opportunity,” adds Perri. “The truth is that tech industry analysts want to hear from non-client vendors, especially the smaller ones who are solving specific, niched problems. This is oftentimes what research clients are asking for in seeking ISV solutions.”The industry analyst client ecosystem is divided into “vendor clients” and “research clients.” Perri is quick to point out that the analysts are the ones who have connections ISVs are seeking. These analysts are writing mostly for the research clients and in hearing vendor stories they are building a connection hub that connects the two when there is synergy between research client problem and ISV solution. The analyst community, Perri argues, is the most critical ear to have in connecting ISV solutions to research client tech problems. Essentially, the research clients the analysts are speaking with are the very prospects the vendor clients want to reach.“Industry analysts most definitely want to hear from the small ISVs, especially if they are working on something in application modernization, data security and compliance, low-code/no code platforms, integration platforms, and agentic AI,” Perri explains further. “If you are in these tech spaces, I encourage you to connect with the analysts, they want to know what you are working on. All it takes is getting your briefing request accepted and this is what PARC is doing for the small ISV communities here in Chattanooga and the southeastern U.S.”For more information on PARC or to get a free consultation with Perri, visit https://arconsultant.io/contact About Perri Analyst Relations ConsultancyThe Perri Analyst Relations (AR) Consultancy is focused on industry analyst relationship building. PARC’s primary focus is to help Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) navigate the complexities of maintaining great corporate relations with the industry analyst community – the Gartners, Forresters, and IDCs of the world. There are two grand misconceptions about AR that are prevalent amongst the ISV community that PARC dispels and helps educate:1. The misconception that you must be an analyst vendor client to brief them, and2. The misconception that you must be included in a Magic Quadrant (Gartner) or Wave (Forrester) to be included in more sales deals.If you have been thinking about AR along these lines, there is a chance that you are misaligned elsewhere in your assessment of whether or not to engage with the industry analysts. This is where PARC can help. For more information, visit https://arconsultant.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.