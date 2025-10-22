Chattanooga’s Santa Rosa Software Announces Partnership with Omega Orion to Develop Mobile App Solutions for IBM z/OS

SRS logo2 Omega Orion logo

Partnership adds mobile app dev team for Santa Rosa as well as an Asia Pacific distribution channel for the mainframe software vendor that was founded in 2023.

We are excited to make this announcement with Omega Orion, and in this partner we have found a proven software development group trusted by its clients that has more than 150 projects in production” — Tony Perri, CEO/Co-Founder SRS

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Rosa Software LLC, the leading provider of mobile applications for IBMz/OS, today announced a partnership with application and website development agency Omega Orion . The partnership is a global technology and distribution partnership that gives Santa Rosa Software a team of application developers and global distribution and support services in Europe and Asia Pacific.“We are excited to make this announcement with Omega Orion because in this partner we have found a proven software development agency trusted by its clients and that has more than 150 projects in production,” said Tony Perri, CEO and co-founder of Santa Rosa Software. “Krishnil (Bhojani) and his team are innovators building modern applications for the future and this is precisely our focus for our application development roadmap for the next generation of mainframers.”The Omega Orion partnership has local roots as Perri met Bohani through a mutual business colleague who is also based in Chattanooga. In addition to mobile app development, the Omega Orion team also has deep expertise in UI/UX design, web development, and brand building. In each of these service areas, Omega Orion follows specific design processes built over years of working with clients who commanded quality design at the optimal cost. Omega Orion’s app development expertise spans a wide array of industries including banking, retail, airlines, real estate, and media, and their software deployments span the globe.“Mobile technology isn’t just about putting software in your pocket; it’s about putting power, connection, and opportunity in your hands,” said Krishnil Bhojani, CEO of Omega Orion. “We are excited to partner with Santa Rosa Software and extend our applications portfolio into the IBM mainframe.”Founded in 2023 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Santa Rosa Software was founded to on the idea of building mobile applications for the mainframe, specifically IBM z/OS, for the next generation of mainframers. Perri, who has been working in the IBM mainframe marketplace since 2008, co-founded the company with two colleagues, one who was working in mainframe application development and the other in enterprise mobile security. Their collective backgrounds in IBM mainframe and mobile security technologies led naturally to Santa Rosa Software’s first application, KhyberPass KhyberPass is a password generator for IBM z/OS, a.k.a. “big iron,” that can generate passwords on the three security facilities that manage access and event logging on z/OS – Resource Access Control Facility (RACF), Access Control Facility 2 (ACF2) and IBM zSecure’s Top Secret (formerly from CA). In addition to generating passwords to specific business unit rules or configurations, KhyberPass can store and issue alerts through the mobile app or email notification for when a password needs to be regenerated. KhyberPass can also ingest and store multiple configurations to help users keep track (by business unit) of policy rules when the app generates a password.With the average age of a mainframe programmer at around 50 years, IBM and its affiliated education partners are rapidly creating a new generation of programmers, young and eager for the enterprise workforce. This next wave of mainframers is the first generation of z/OS programmers born and raised with mobile devices. However, there are few mobile apps to choose from for mainframe systems and Santa Rosa was founded to help fill this gap.KhyberPass is the first and only (known) mobile app password generator for IBM z/OS. Mainframe programmers wanting to get a trial for download can visit https://www.santarosasoftware.com/khyberpass/ or email support@santarosasoftware.com.About Santa Rosa SoftwareA new generation of IBM mainframers is ascending into leadership roles in the Fortune 1000. Santa Rosa Software is creating unprecedented access to this most critical and strategic enterprise IT asset leveraging mobile technologies. KhyberPass is the first of many mobile solutions SRS is building for the mainframe. With KhyberPass, mainframers can securely create and store IBM RACF, ACF2™ and Top Secretpasswords on their mobile devices and receive alerts when they need to renew their passwords.Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee and with a Washington DC location, the Santa Rosa Software team’s experience spans decades working with technologies for large enterprise and Government, with specific emphasis on IBM z/OS and mobile device management. For more information on Santa Rosa Software, please visit https://santarosasoftware.com About Omega OrionA new generation of enterprises is shifting from fragmented software tools to unified, intelligent systems. Omega Orion is leading this transformation by designing and developing custom software that empowers businesses to operate smarter and scale faster. From ERP and MES platforms to AI-powered SaaS products, Omega Orion builds solutions tailored to each client’s exact needs—bridging design, engineering, and business growth.With expertise across iOS, Android, Web, and Cloud, Omega Orion’s team has delivered impactful solutions for global brands across construction, manufacturing, e-commerce, and tech. Headquartered in India, Omega Orion combines strategic thinking with top-tier engineering to help companies streamline operations, boost efficiency, and create experiences users love. For more information on Omega Orion, please visit https://www.omegaorion.com

