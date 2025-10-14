CanAm Enterprises Appoints Anthony Ross as Chief Financial Officer

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

In the role, Mr. Ross will focus on supporting the firm’s continued growth and innovation across its EB-5, private credit, and private equity platforms.

As CanAm continues to expand our investment platforms and strengthen our financial infrastructure, [Mr. Ross's] insight and operational acumen will be invaluable.” — Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”), a leading full-service financial firm specializing in immigration-linked investments and private credit, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Ross as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Ross brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, and investment management across premier global institutions. As CFO, he will oversee CanAm’s financial strategy, reporting, and operational management, with a focus on supporting the firm’s continued growth and innovation across its EB-5, private credit, and private equity platforms.

Mr. Ross began his career as an auditor with Deloitte, specializing in financial services firms, and earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He later held senior finance roles at Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, where he concentrated on real estate private equity and credit investments. He holds an MBA in Finance from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a B.B.A. in Accounting from Suffolk University’s Sawyer School of Management. Mr. Ross also serves as a New York Regional Board Member for Teach For America, reflecting his commitment to education and community development.

“Anthony’s impressive background and leadership experience at some of the world’s top financial institutions make him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Tom Rosenfeld, Founder, President, and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. “As CanAm continues to expand our investment platforms and strengthen our financial infrastructure, his insight and operational acumen will be invaluable.”

“Anthony brings both the technical expertise and strategic vision that align perfectly with CanAm’s mission and growth trajectory,” added Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer of CanAm Enterprises. “His depth of experience in real estate, private credit, and institutional finance will play a key role in supporting our long-term success and the interests of our investors worldwide.”

“I’m excited to join CanAm at such a dynamic time for the company and the broader investment landscape,” said Mr. Ross. “CanAm has a strong legacy of integrity, performance, and investor success. I look forward to working with Tom, Christine, and the entire leadership team to continue building on that foundation.”

With Mr. Ross’s appointment, CanAm reinforces its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial stewardship and operational excellence as it advances its mission of connecting global investors with meaningful investment opportunities across the United States.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $3.9 billion and repaid more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 6,000 investor families. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, Dubai, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

