West Virginia Department of Human Services Highlights Support for Youth During National Homeless Youth Awareness Month

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is recognizing November as National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, highlighting the services and housing support available to young adults transitioning out of foster care, one of the populations at highest risk of homelessness nationwide.

Research shows that youth exiting foster care are significantly more likely to experience housing instability within their first year of independence. DoHS offers a range of services that focus on preventing homelessness and increasing long-term stability through housing assistance, education opportunities, and supportive services.

“Every young adult deserves a safe place to live and the chance to pursue their goals,” said Alex Mayer, DoHS Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “These programs ensure that youth who age out of foster care are not navigating that transition alone.”

Eligible young adults may receive:

Housing Assistance through Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Program - Youth ages 18 to 24 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness may receive housing vouchers to help secure stable housing, supporting employment or education goals.

Transitional Living Services - Housing and support for youth ages 17 to 21 who may not have family placements or need additional help transitioning from foster care or mental health treatment to independent living.

Education and training support through the MODIFY Program - Assistance for youth pursuing school or workforce training.

Medical coverage - Medicaid coverage up to the age 26 for youth who were in foster care.

Independent Living Subsidies (ILS) and Education & Training Vouchers (ETV) - Youth aging out of foster care may qualify for a one-time $1,100 start-up payment and ongoing $900 monthly subsidies to support independence.

Mental and behavioral health services - Provided through Regional Transition Navigator Services.

Youth can also access statewide housing resources through:

“Youth transitioning from foster care are resilient,” said Lorie Bragg, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Commissioner. “By connecting them to stable housing and supportive services, we are investing in their future and preventing homelessness before it occurs.”

Youth who need assistance or information about these programs can contact their current or former DoHS worker, visit their local county office, or reach out to the Permanency Unit at tlpermanencysupport@wv.gov.