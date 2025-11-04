Howes Diamond Jewelers Announces Store Closing Sale After 60 Years of Family Tradition

Howes Diamond Jewelers - La Crosse Location

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 60 years serving generations of customers, Howes Diamond Jewelers has announced it will close its La Crosse location. The family-owned jeweler will continue to operate its Red Wing store, ensuring customers can still enjoy the trusted service and craftsmanship the Howes name is known for. The La Crosse location will host a major store closing sale beginning November 4, featuring exceptional discounts on fine jewelry, engagement rings, and custom pieces.Owner Dan Howes, who has led the business for nearly three decades, says the decision was driven by family and gratitude. “I love what I do, but it’s time to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” said Dan. “Our customers have meant everything to us. We’ve celebrated engagements, weddings, anniversaries, even cried and laughed together. It’s been an incredible journey.”Founded in 1964 by Dan’s father, Bill Howes, and mother, Jan, Howes Diamond Jewelers began as a small watch repair shop and evolved into one of the region’s most trusted jewelers, known for its engagement rings, diamonds, and custom designs.Customers are invited to visit the store for this once-in-a-lifetime sale event, offering major savings on jewelry of all styles and price points. It’s a final opportunity to celebrate the legacy, craftsmanship, and community that have defined Howes Diamond Jewelers for six decades.“We’re deeply grateful for the loyalty and support of our customers over the years,” said Dan. “It’s been an honor to be part of your lives and your stories.”Event Details:Howes Diamond Jewelers Going Out of Business Sale (La Crosse location)Begins: November 4Location: 324 Main St, La Crosse, WI 54601Website: https://howesdiamondjewelers.com/ About Howes Diamond JewelersFounded in 1964 by Bill and Jan Howes, Howes Diamond Jewelers has been a trusted name in fine jewelry for six decades. What began as a small watch repair shop in La Crosse, Wisconsin, grew into a full-service jeweler known for engagement rings, diamonds, and custom designs. Under the leadership of their son Dan Howes, the family’s dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and personal service has continued to define the business. Now in its fourth generation, Howes Diamond Jewelers remains a symbol of integrity, creativity, and enduring relationships built over a lifetime of serving its community.

