Snow’s Jewelers Begins a New Chapter: From Iconic Coral Gables Storefront to Personalized Jewelry Concierge

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over half a century, Snow’s Jewelers has been a cornerstone of Coral Gables’ prestigious Miracle Mile, establishing itself as one of the area’s most enduring independent jewelry destinations since opening its doors on March 1, 1974. Owners Eddie and Judy Snow have long been admired for their dedication to personal service, custom jewelry design, diamond engagement rings, fine watches, and expert repair.After more than five decades of distinguished service, Eddie and Judy Snow have announced plans to close their beloved Coral Gables location in April 2026 and transition to concierge jewelry services. To commemorate this remarkable milestone, Snow’s will host a Retirement Sale running opening to the public on November 11. While the Miracle Mile chapter will come to a close, the Snows will continue to serve clients with the same trusted expertise and personal attention outside of the storefront setting.“As our family reflects on the incredible journey we’ve shared with this community, we’re filled with deep gratitude,” said Eddie and Judy Snow, owners of Snow’s Jewelers. “We’ve celebrated engagements, anniversaries, and milestones with generations of loyal customers who have truly become like family. Though we’re saying goodbye to our Coral Gables storefront, we look forward to continuing those relationships through our new concierge jewelry services.”For the Snows, the store has always been more than a business, it’s been a gathering place where local families have celebrated life’s most precious moments across multiple generations. Their legacy of excellence has earned Snow’s Jewelers numerous honors, including the Albert H. Friedman Miracle Mile Merchant Award (received twice) and recognition as “Best Jeweler” in South Florida by both the Daily Business Review and Coral Gables Magazine. In 1978, Judy Snow made history as Florida’s first female Graduate Gemologist, setting a pioneering example for women in the jewelry industry.Importantly, only the Coral Gables store will be closing. Snow’s Jewelers in Miami Lakes will remain open and fully operational, continuing to serve customers with the same standard of excellence the Snows have upheld for more than five decades.Event Location:Snow’s Jewelers270 Miracle MileCoral Gables, FL 33134Phone: (305) 443-7448Website: www.snowsjewelers.com

