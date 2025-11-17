Bud’s Chicken & Seafood Announces Opening of Seventh Location in Palm Beach County

Third Generation Brinkman Family - Bud's Chicken & Seafood Owners

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bud’s Chicken & Seafood , Palm Beach County’s go-to spot for fried chicken and seafood, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its seventh location in West Boynton Beach (8801 West Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach Blvd). This expansion is met with excitement from the Brinkman family, who owns and operates Bud’s Chicken and Seafood. They look forward to continuing the family tradition of serving comfort food to even more of their South Florida community.With the third generation at the helm (Chris, Nick, Phillip, and Luke Brinkman) and deep roots in South Florida, the Brinkman family remains dedicated to carrying forward the values established when Bud Brinkman founded the company in 1957—quality food, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere.“Opening a new location is especially meaningful for us,” said Phillip Brinkman. “Not only are we excited to bring Bud’s to even more neighbors and expand our team, but it’s also a proud moment for our family to continue what our grandfather started nearly 70 years ago.”Bud’s has been consistently recognized by the community, having been voted Best Fried Chicken in Palm Beach County seven years in a row. The new restaurant will offer the full menu guests know and love, including fried chicken, seafood dinners, legendary corn fritters, and fresh-made sides.The new location plans to open its doors at the beginning of next year. The West Boynton location will feature Bud’s classic dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru experiences, with the same warm, family-friendly service that has made the restaurant a South Florida staple for generations.About Bud’s Chicken & SeafoodEstablished in 1957, Bud’s Chicken & Seafood is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand serving South Florida’s most beloved fried chicken and seafood. With a steadfast commitment to quality, hospitality, and community, Bud’s has become a trusted local favorite for nearly 70 years. Now led by the third generation of the Brinkman family, the company continues to expand while preserving the core values that have defined it since day one. Bud’s Chicken & Seafood proudly operates seven locations across Palm Beach County. For more information, visit www.budschicken.com

