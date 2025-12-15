Pieter Andries Jewelers Announces Retirement Sale: FINAL DAY is Wednesday, December 24th

Left to right: Luc Hye, Marilyn Binje’-Hye, Pieter Andries Hye, (Photo courtesy of 360 West / Thaddeus Harden)

Celebrating a legacy of artistry, craftsmanship, and family tradition in Southlake, Texas

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than four decades of artistry and excellence in the Southlake community, master jeweler Pieter Andries has announced his retirement and the continuation of his namesake brand under the leadership of his son, Luc Hye, beginning January 2026. In celebration, Pieter Andries Fine Jewelry will host a massive retirement sale opening to the public on November 7th, offering returning clients and new customers a rare opportunity to celebrate the brand’s remarkable legacy while enjoying exceptional savings on one-of-a-kind pieces.“This is not a goodbye, just a retirement sale. Au revoir!” said Pieter, whose timeless craftsmanship and warm presence have made him a beloved figure in the luxury jewelry industry. For over 60 years, Pieter Andries has devoted his life to the art of fine jewelry as a goldsmith, diamond cutter, and gemstone collector. Before opening his Southlake store 42 years ago, Pieter built his reputation in jewelry manufacturing and design, driven by a simple yet powerful philosophy: “Jewelry Made Perfectly One-By-One.”His journey from Belgium to Texas is one defined by dedication, artistry, and resilience. “From a young age, I created things with my own hands. Art, design, and craftsmanship have always been my life,” Pieter shared. “Now after four decades, I will take a step back while also dedicating some time to teaching and mentorship.”Throughout his career, Pieter has not only built a legacy of design excellence but also a culture of loyalty, both with his clients and within his staff. Many of his employees have been with him for over 20 years, a testament to the family-like environment he’s fostered.Luc will carry forward the company’s proud tradition of artistry and excellence. Pieter added, “Continuity is so important. It’s about doing things the right way… with grace, sophistication, and appreciation for both our loyal clients and our dedicated team.”A Celebration, Not a GoodbyeThe retirement sale is a celebration of both legacy and new beginnings. Pieter will remain involved in the business, continuing to design select pieces from his Arizona studio alongside his son.“We are honored to continue serving our clients with the same values on which my father built this company—integrity, artistry, and a genuine love for fine jewelry,” said Luc. “Every piece we create represents our family’s passion and our commitment to excellence.”Event DetailsENDS: Christmas Eve: Wednesday, December 24th2525 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092About Pieter Andries Fine JewelryFounded more than 40 years ago, Pieter Andries Fine Jewelry has become a pillar of craftsmanship and artistry in Southlake, Texas. Known for its exceptional quality and refined elegance, the brand continues to embody its core philosophy: Jewelry Made Perfectly One-By-One. Each design is created with precision, passion, and purpose; a true reflection of Pieter’s lifelong dedication to his craft and community.

