DBSync Launches HubSpot Data Replication and Workflow Automation for Cloud and On-Premise Environments

DBSync Launches Hubspot Connectors DBSync Founder

DBSync brings HubSpot data replication and workflow automation together, giving teams flexibility to sync and analyze data across cloud and on-premise systems.

HubSpot powers how growing businesses connect with customers. DBSync’s helps replicate HubSpot data for analytics and automate workflows across sales, marketing, and finance systems.” — Rajeev Gupta, CEO & Founder at DBSync

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBSync , a leading provider of data integration and replication solutions, today announced the launch of its new HubSpot CRM Replication Connector , designed to help organizations seamlessly replicate HubSpot data into cloud and on-premise data warehouses, databases, or data lakes.“HubSpot powers how growing businesses connect with their customers. DBSync’s latest release helps those teams go further, by bringing HubSpot data replication and workflow automation together for analytics and day-to-day operations across sales, marketing, and finance systems. We’re building DBSync to give growing companies true data freedom, combining enterprise reliability with the simplicity of SaaS.” said Rajeev Gupta, CEO of DBSyncDBSync’s new HubSpot Replication is designed for teams who depend on HubSpot data every day, offering deep synchronization across contacts, companies, deals, campaigns, workflows, and marketing analytics. It enables growing businesses to unify customer data into a central warehouse without the complexity of traditional ELT jobs. Unlike cloud-only platforms, DBSync gives customers the freedom to choose how and where their data moves, with both cloud and on-premise deployment options that make it ideal for organizations operating under strict data privacy or residency requirements. Built for data teams at growing businesses, the connector combines the simplicity of SaaS with the governance and reliability of enterprise-grade architecture.Alongside replication, DBSync has also released workflow automation capabilities for HubSpot customers through its Cloud Workflow platform. This bi-directional integration allows HubSpot to connect seamlessly with applications like Salesforce, NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Microsoft Dynamics, automating day-to-day processes such as lead-to-cash conversions, quote-to-invoice creation, and marketing-to-finance handoffs. With its no-code setup, easy mapping, and automated schema management, teams can deploy workflows quickly and keep data synchronized in real time across the tools they already use.Together, DBSync’s Replication and Workflow capabilities give HubSpot customers complete control over how their data moves, whether that means replicating it into a warehouse for analytics or syncing it across business systems for operations. With built-in encryption, audit logging, and transparent, usage-based pricing, the platform ensures compliance, reliability, and predictability at every step.AvailabilityThe DBSync HubSpot CRM Replication Connector is now available globally across both cloud (SaaS) and on-premise deployment models, giving customers full flexibility based on their data strategy and compliance needs. The HubSpot Workflow Automation capabilities are available through the DBSync Cloud Workflow platform, delivered as a fully managed SaaS service. Existing DBSync users can activate these features within their current environment, while new users can request a personalized demo or free trial at www.mydbsync.com About DBSyncDBSync delivers innovative integration, replication, and automation solutions that enable businesses to move and manage data seamlessly across cloud and on-premise systems. With over 50 pre-built connectors and a focus on flexibility, compliance, and simplicity, DBSync powers real-time synchronization and analytics for over 1000 organizations ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.