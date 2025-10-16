DBSync Becomes the Complete Data Movement Layer for Microsoft Cloud with new Dynamics 365 F&O Replication Connector

DBSync launches D365 F&O replication connecot for Microsoft Cloud

With Dynamics 365 F&O, DBSync becomes the most complete data movement platform for Microsoft Cloud, unifying Dynamics, Azure, and multi-cloud data replication.

Microsoft has done an great job connecting business processes. With this F&O launch, DBSync becomes the complete data movement layer for the Microsoft Cloud” — Rajeev Gupta, CEO of DBSync.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBSync , a leading provider of data replication and integration solutions, today announced the launch of its Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (F&O) Replication Connector , positioning the company as the complete data movement layer for the Microsoft Cloud.With this release, DBSync now connects every layer of the Microsoft ecosystem, from Dynamics 365 (CRM, Business Central and F&O) to Azure SQL, Synapse, Data Lake Gen2, and Microsoft Fabric, as well as to multi-cloud analytics platforms such as Azure Databricks, Snowflake, BigQuery, and more. The new connector gives enterprises a secure, governed, and scalable way to replicate and unify ERP data for analytics, AI, and compliance, without being confined to a single cloud.“Microsoft has done an incredible job connecting business processes across ERP, CRM, and analytics. But as data spans clouds and workloads, enterprises need freedom, control, and intelligence. With this F&O launch, DBSync becomes the complete data movement layer that ties the Microsoft Cloud together, from Dynamics to Fabric and beyond,” said Rajeev Gupta, CEO of DBSync.Expanding the Microsoft Cloud Footprint:Over the past year, DBSync has expanded its integrations to include every Microsoft app and data service. The addition of the new F&O connector builds on this momentum, advancing the company’s mission to simplify and unify data movement for Microsoft Cloud customers.This expanded footprint makes DBSync the most complete Microsoft-aligned replication platform on the market, giving enterprises a single control point to move and archive data across the entire Microsoft ecosystem, and extend it seamlessly to other clouds such as AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, and more.Together, these connectors give enterprises a consistent, end-to-end data pipeline that bridges Microsoft’s business applications and analytics platforms, from operations to insights, including:- Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, Business Central, and Finance & Operations- Microsoft Fabric, Azure SQL, Synapse, and Data Lake Gen2Designed for Modern Data Strategies:The F&O connector leverages metadata exported via Microsoft Synapse Link to replicate ERP entities in analytics-ready Parquet or CSV formats. Customers can:- Automate incremental and snapshot replication from F&O’s Azure Data Lake output- Merge ERP, CRM, and operations data into SynapseI, Fabric, or Snowflake- Maintain long-term, compliant archives for governance and audit- Enable cross-cloud analytics without manual exports or ETL scripts“Our customers wanted a consistent way to operationalize Dynamics data for analytics. With the F&O connector, they can now replicate every Microsoft business app and data platform through one interface, bringing ERP intelligence into their data warehouses, lakes, and AI models,” said Rishav Tiwary, Product Manager at DBSync.Ecosystem ImpactAs Microsoft accelerates the adoption of Fabric and unified data services, DBSync provides the underlying movement layer that ensures business-ready data flows freely between operational systems and analytics environments. The company’s platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, giving enterprises the flexibility to integrate Microsoft data wherever their business runs.AvailabilityThe Dynamics 365 F&O Replication Connector is now available for immediate use in on-premises and SaaS deployments through DBSync’s replication platform. Customers can learn more or request demo on the website here About DBSyncDBSync is a leading data replication and integration platform that enables enterprises to move and manage data across applications, databases, and clouds. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and hundreds of global businesses, DBSync provides pre-built connectors for Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, AWS, Google, and other leading ecosystems, helping organizations achieve faster analytics, better compliance, and complete data control. For more information, visit www.mydbsync.com

