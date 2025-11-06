Eskin Fundraising Training Salutes Mantra: It Takes A Non-Profit Village

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. Non-profits improve every part of the quality of life.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundraisers are not Superman or Superwoman. Typically, they are trained and experienced in the art and science of fundraising and the mechanics of advancing donor prospects through the fundraising cycle. When other staff and volunteers have made progress in introducing people to the virtues of the organization, the task of requesting gifts is straightforward and doable. But if donor prospects have not been properly cultivated and made aware of the non-profit’s good works, it is highly unlikely that fundraiser — no matter how skillful — will be successful.Launched in 2018, Eskin Fundraising Training is arguably the nation’s only consulting firm exclusively devoted to training, nurturing and supporting the success of the men and women responsible for securing gifts of time, talent and treasure that fuel the good works of the social sector and improve the quality life in boundless different and meaningful ways.Eskin Fundraising Training accomplishments include more than 250 live and/or virtual learning communities facilitated by distinguished experts from a wide range of disciplines and engaging thousands of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders representing organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally. The fundamental premise of educational approach is that while no single person has all the answers, in the live and/or virtual meeting space, there is the collective capacity to answer any question.Based on the cumulative knowledge acquired during interactive programs over the past seven years the following 10 lessons have emerged in the compelling case of engagement of an entire non-profit family in the crucial responsibility of obtaining gifts of time, talent, and treasure. The critical 10 themes include:1. First and foremost, the organization must have a distinctive mission, vision and values to help it stand out from all the other good causes. Donors are forced into the excruciatingly difficult position of making decisions not between the good and the bad but between the good and the good. All stakeholders in the non-profit must be part of an inclusive process of defining such a mission, vision values that genuinely resonates with donors and prospective donors.2. There is so much more to securing gifts than just the solicitation. The “ask” Is but a single moment in the gifting continuum. Likely donors must be identified, introduced to the mission and the impact of the organization with forging a credible friendship before a solicitation is ever attempted. Broadly termed this is referred to as creating a “culture of philanthropy,” in which everything that happens in the life of the non-profit is a genuine opportunity to prepare prospects to be solicited.3. All staff and volunteers can contribute mightily to the resource development success without ever asking for gifts themselves. This includes identifying likely donors from their networks of professional, personal and civic contacts, proudly telling stories of how organizations have changed lives and profusely expressing gratitude for gifts.4. Fundraising takes time. The larger the amount the more time it will take. Typically, donors don’t start with huge gifts. They make modest gifts and see how the non-profit treats them and reflect on results achieved. Then it might be possible to consider a major or leadership gift of much larger amounts.5. Board members play a crucial role in leading by example in the giving and getting of gifts. This starts by making stretch but realistic commitments themselves. Failing to do so they will not have credibility approaching others in the community to provide support.6. Board members and volunteers who have strong friendships with likely donors make for “dynamic duos” when teamed up with professional fundraisers in meetings. Note that board members and volunteers play crucial roles in scheduling quality time meetings with prospective donors, particularly when larger gifts of six and seven-figures are target amounts.7. The opinions and voices of those professionals and volunteers closest to resource development responsibilities are heard on all programmatic, operational and strategic decisions. They will bring a keen and savvy understanding of how such decisions impact the attitudes of donors and prospective donors.8. Fundraising successes need to be celebrated throughout the organization on a timely basis with recognition given to those who made them possible. This is absolutely crucial to maintaining morale and motivating professional and volunteer fundraisers through the many occasions when requests are declined.9. The entire organization is involved in setting budgets that empower delivery of programs and services, and open doors for growth and expansion. There can and should be multiple revenue streams including earned income, philanthropy and government funds. In the current environment, government funding is being reduced, stalled and interrupted. This is placing ever increasing dependency on private funds from individuals, corporations and estates. It is even more essential that the resource development function be adequately supported including investing every dollar possible to retain high-performing fundraising staff who donors know, like and trust.10. Leadership ensures an atmosphere of can-do optimism. Fundraising in a fiercely competitive world is never easy. Every member of the non-profit family must passionately believe in the importance of the mission, abilities of colleagues and generous nature of the American people to respond to appeals of non-profits that make a profound difference in addressing the needs of the less fortunate and those who need a helping hand.The American philanthropic ecosystem is a wondrous and vast enterprise. It encompasses more than 1.5 million organizations, 13 million employees, 24 million board members, nearly 80 million volunteers and hundreds of millions of donors ranging from MacKenzie Scott who has contributed more than $20 billion to some 2,450 organizations with “no strings attached” to your neighbor next door who deposits $10 weekly in the collection plate. 