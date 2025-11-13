Eskin Fundraising Training Announces National Philanthropy Week Broadcast for November 19th

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift A much-deserved salute to those who make the world better for others.

Every day countless unsung heroes touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling. This broadcast salutes the enormous impact.

Celebrate National Philanthropy Week with our learning community by appearing on screen yourself with someone you know who has helped improve the world through gifts of time, talent and treasure.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Philanthropy Day (NPD) is celebrated every November 15th. Since it falls on a Saturday this year Eskin Fundraising Training has made it the theme of the next Fundraising, Friendship, Fun live Zoom-based broadcast Wednesday, November 19th, from 4 to 5 pm, central time. Participation is free but you must register here. Philanthropy is “the love of humankind,” and National Philanthropy Day/Week is the time of year that thousands of people around the world come together to put that message into action and recognize the change that service has brought to communities. This is a celebration of philanthropy — giving, volunteering, and charitable engagement — that highlights the accomplishments, large and small, that philanthropy, and all those involved in the philanthropic process, make to society and the world.There are so many so many admirable men, women and children to thank. The philanthropic ecosystem encompasses more than 1.5 million organizations, 13 million employees, 24 million board members, nearly 80 million volunteers and hundreds of millions of donors from all different socio-economic backgrounds. Donors range from the amazing MacKenzie Scott who has contributed more than $20 billion to 2,500 non-profits with no strings attached to the neighbor next door who weekly places $10 in the collection plate cumulating in nearly $600 billion annually. MacKenzie Scott would be the first to remind us that everyone who contributes time, talent and treasure is indeed a philanthropist.Eskin Fundraising Training is calling on kindred spirits of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders and other friends to give much deserved shoutouts to the passionate organizations and projects and all the wonderful people that make them possible.Both nominator and nominee are strongly encouraged to join the broadcast on screen and briefly share an inspiring story.The learning community audience is composed of the entire non-profit family including CEO's, Executive Directors, directors of development, other staff, board members, volunteers and donors who share the commitment to champion the noble missions of organizations that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.Participants represent organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally.Momentum is steadily growing as Eskin Fundraising Training has led more 250 live and\or virtual learning community sessions. The purpose remains squarely focused on empowering the social sector with sound principles, proven strategies and best practices of the art and science of fundraising.The agenda is now structured to attract audience participation from outside the non-profit sector. People from all different backgrounds interested in leading happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives are joining the discussions.In response to the feedback received from past virtual learning community gatherings Eskin Fundraising Training transformed the format from the traditional webinar of one topic, one speaker and prepared questions to stimulating conversations and exchanges that are more expansive and free flowing. Think of the non-profit sector enjoying its own live TV talk show.Placing emphasis on collaboration, coordination and better communication in the non-profit sector couldn’t come at a better time. Essential programs and services providing much needed support from the federal government to segments of the American population at greatest risk are being compromised.Rather than retreating from the crisis, this is a prime opportunity for American philanthropic ecosystem to shine more brightly. American philanthropy never shirks challenges, it welcomes them, standing ready to cope with dangerous crises again. The non-profit sector works hard and works smartly to achieve the strongest possible return on every precious donor dollar and every staff and volunteer hour invested in championing respective missions. National Philanthropy Day/Week is a golden opportunity to reinforce the power of good works.The agenda features:4:00: Welcome, explanation of format and introduction of the Brain Trust. The multidisciplinary international Brain Trust facilitating discussions includes:• Megan Venzin, Dance Music Journalist, Editor and Certified Yoga Instructor, Lisbon, Portugal• Alessandro Bucci, Ph.D, Senior Partner Consultant,=mc consulting, U.K. and Italy• Dr. Charles Pozner, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Emergency Medicine (Ret.)• Leah M. Turner, Ph.D., Vice President, Programs and Partnerships, Mission Capital• Rhanda Luna, Social Justice is Everyone's Business• Norma Remick, Advice Columnist, former marketing executive4:15: This month’s opening topic: How to handle being “ghosted”? The party you are trying to reach fails to respond to e-mail, text, telephone call, social media message or any other type of communication. What do you do?4:30: MIA — Missions In Action. Spotlight on philanthropic heroes from a wide range of backgrounds. Formative list already features:• Mitzi Perdue, Founder, MentalHelp.global, teaming up health and information technology professionals using ChatGPT-type artificial intelligence to provide free 24/7 support for individuals in Ukraine who are enduring mental health issues such as sleeplessness, panic attacks or depression.•, Marjorie Hope, Founder, America Connected, building global connections through international, cultural, and economic activities.• Don Eskin, profile in supportive husband, doing what is ever necessary over past 24 years raising more than $2 million for Jimmy Memorial Golf tournament in support of cancer research and comprehensive clinical care for adults and kids at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.4:40: Donor Dilemmas — Audience breaks into three groups to report back on how they would handle the following situation: You’re a Development Officer and a major gift donor can’t stand the CEO, Executive Director or Board Chair of your organization. But that leader who is above you on the non-profit totem pole wants to meet with the donor. What do you? (Groups take three minutes to discuss and then report back findings.)Discussion leaders:• George Block, former non-profit CEO, entrepreneur• Julie Desai, Founder, Analytics Power,• Kristi Natalino, PhD, Physical Therapy, Treating the whole person — body, mind and soul4:55: The Closing Bell — Audience makes suggestions on topics, issues and organizations to be addressed during the 2026 broadcasts.5:00: Adjourn.Most fundraisers and many other staff and volunteers in the non-profit sector know about NPD and enthusiastically embrace it.The official day that National Philanthropy Day is observed is November 15, though local chapters have the flexibility to pick and choose dates that best suit their market. Most celebrations are highlighted by award gatherings to salute leadership roles played by the full spectrum of heroes including individual philanthropists, volunteers, professionals, businesses, organizations, and youth. It has blossomed into the nonprofit sector’s version of the “Oscars.”Most people have no idea how National Philanthropy Day came to be.It started with an unsung hero who first proposed the idea and backed it up with five years of relentless devotion, energy, and leadership. That hero is Doug Freeman, a tax attorney based in Los Angeles, who made philanthropy a prime component of estate planning with high wealth individuals.In philanthropy, we often reflect on the question: “Can just one person make a difference?”Freeman is one of the countless examples of a resounding yes! Their commitment to the project captures the spirit of philanthropy at its finest — creativity, focus, and persistence to turn the dream into reality.Freeman took full advantage of an opportunity when driving President Reagan’s political advisor Lyn Nofziger to the airport after a philanthropy event in Orange County, Calif. Nofziger asked Freeman if there was any way they could help them. Freeman was armed with a letter they had sent to Ed Meese (Reagan’s Chief of Staff) proposing NPD.The fire was now lit. Freeman was invited to meet with former Congressman Jim Coyne who had been appointed by Reagan to staff the first White House office focused on philanthropy. Freeman explained the concept and the why. Coyne listened and said, “You know, that’s a very good idea. If you can get this through Congress, I will see to it that the President looks at this and hopefully he’ll sign it.”Now, Freeman was on an unwavering mission that no one could stop. He rallied the support of leading philanthropy organizations in the nation. Freeman made 30 or 40 trips to Washington over five years to meet with U.S. Representatives and Senators to request their support. Over 4,000 letters were sent according to the assistant who typed them. Freeman strategically created lobby groups in the 50 states and tasked each with obtaining Congressional support for this commemorative day. The primary opposition was based on the sentiment that there were already too many commemorative days. Fittingly, all the hard work paid off handsomely.The dream became reality when President Reagan signed the first official proclamation on November 15, 1986, designating a day within the season for giving thanks. Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) through its 26,000 members and more than 240 chapters across North America and around the world, assume responsibility for coordinating and supporting celebrations. AFP chapters work tirelessly with local charitable and community organizations to magnify the impact.Freeman wasn’t content to stop there. He believed that the day deserved its own song and recruited the most popular composer of the day, Marvin Hamlisch, to write “Now, More Than Ever.”It’s fitting that National Philanthropy Day was founded by an unsung hero because American philanthropy is full of unsung heroes who drive the success of 1.5 million non-profits in this country that pave the way for a brighter, stronger and more socially just future.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Jim Eskin
Founder
Eskin Fundraising Training
Cell: 210.415.3748
E-Mail: jeskin@aol.com

