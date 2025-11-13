Meridian Expands Partnership with OpenSesame to Deliver AI-Powered Course Creation and Personalized Skill Development

Meridian expands partnership with OpenSesame to bring AI-powered course creation and skills-based learning tools directly into Meridian LMS.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise and government learning management solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with OpenSesame, a global leader in online learning content. Building on the success of their existing collaboration, Meridian LMS will now offer seamless access to both Simon, OpenSesame’s AI-powered course creation tool, and Oro Skills, a skills-based learning solution that uses AI to deliver personalized, business-aligned learning paths.This expanded partnership reinforces Meridian’s commitment to helping government, public sector, and enterprise customers solve their most complex workforce challenges with strategic, scalable, and intelligent learning experiences.Simon, OpenSesame’s AI-powered course creation tool, transforms internal knowledge into custom learning experiences that are simple, accessible, and instructionally sound. Built on adult learning principles and proven design frameworks, Simon empowers L&D teams and subject matter experts to create engaging, relevant training in just minutes, available in over 70 languages.Oro Skills, OpenSesame’s AI-powered skills engine, identifies each learner’s most critical skill gaps using a patented color assessment, then builds curated learning paths tied to roles and business priorities. The result: targeted training that builds skills, not just knowledge—delivered at scale with zero guesswork.“At Meridian, we’re always looking for ways to simplify learning management while improving outcomes for our customers,” said Paul Myslenski, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Meridian Knowledge Solutions. “By incorporating OpenSesame’s Simon and Oro products into our LMS ecosystem, we’re delivering personalized, strategic learning experiences at scale - without increasing administrative burden.”“AI is transforming how organizations build skills and share knowledge,” said Rebeca Mesa, VP of Partnerships at OpenSesame. “Together with Meridian, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to create, deliver, and measure impactful learning experiences - helping them stay agile and future-ready.”Together, Meridian and OpenSesame are empowering organizations to connect learning strategies with business outcomes through AI-driven insights and scalable, curated content. OpenSesame’s catalog of 50,000+ courses from 100+ leading publishers is already a trusted component of the Meridian LMS experience. This deeper integration brings advanced AI personalization and curated learning journeys directly to customers within the Meridian platform, enabling more effective, data-driven training programs for agencies and organizations of all sizes.About OpenSesame:OpenSesame, the leading provider of online business training, is the choice for L&D professionals wanting to drive learning initiatives forward with innovation, agility, and care. We offer the world's most comprehensive digital learning catalog, with regularly updated content from expert publishers in a variety of formats and languages. By providing comprehensive learning resources and innovative tools like Simon, OpenSesame empowers L&D professionals to exceed their goals and champion learning across their entire organization. Learn more at https://www.opensesame.com About Meridian Knowledge Solutions:Meridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS helps organizations create engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.Meridian’s enterprise LMS combines power and simplicity in one platform, featuring blended learning, career development, a native LRS, advanced reporting, compliance tracking, eCommerce capabilities, and seamless integration with top content providers and authoring solutions. Available in Meridian’s public or FedRAMP-authorized cloud, on-premises, or private cloud deployments, Meridian LMS enables organizations to streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives. Learn more at https://meridianks.com

