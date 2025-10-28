Meridian Knowledge Solutions Unveils Innovative New Website

The enhanced platform reflects the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge knowledge management solutions.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leader in knowledge management, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new platform offers a modern, user-centric design that enhances how prospects, customers, and partners access critical information and resources.“Our new website is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Sean Osborne, President. “It’s designed to serve our customers better, provide our partners with valuable insights, and create a more engaging experience for all our stakeholders.”Key Features Include:User-Centric Design: Simplified navigation and a responsive layout for all devices.Enhanced Content: A robust library of resources, case studies, and thought leadership articles.Interactive Elements: Tools and features that facilitate deeper engagement with our solutions.Meridian Knowledge Solutions continues to set the standard in knowledge management, empowering businesses with the insights and tools they need to succeed. The new website is live at meridianks.com.About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS helps organizations create engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.Meridian’s enterprise LMS combines power and simplicity in one platform, featuring blended learning, career development, a native LRS, advanced reporting, compliance tracking, eCommerce capabilities, and seamless integration with top content providers and authoring solutions. Available in cloud, on-premises, or private cloud deployments, Meridian LMS enables organizations to streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives. Learn more at https://meridianks.com

