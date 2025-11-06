Meridian Knowledge Solutions Partners with ShuffleLabs to Simplify LMS Integration Across Enterprise Applications

Meridian partners with ShuffleLabs to simplify and accelerate LMS integrations with tools like Microsoft 365 and Salesforce, reducing costs and complexity.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of learning management solutions for highly regulated and complex organizational environments, is pleased to announce a new partnership with ShuffleLabs, a technology consultancy known for helping organizations streamline enterprise software integrations.This collaboration focuses on making it faster, easier, and more cost-effective to connect Meridian LMS with the enterprise tools organizations already use—including Microsoft 365, Okta, Salesforce, Oracle, and other HR and IT systems.“Our customers expect their LMS to work hand in hand with the rest of their technology stack,” said Paul Myslenski, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Meridian Knowledge Solutions. “Partnering with ShuffleLabs ensures integrations are delivered efficiently and affordably, so customers get more value from their training investments.”Reducing Integration Complexity and CostMeridian’s LMS is designed for flexibility and extensibility—but every organization’s tech stack is different. By working with ShuffleLabs, Meridian customers gain access to a team with deep experience in custom integrations, API management, identity workflows, and secure data exchanges across enterprise tools.Key outcomes this partnership supports include:1. Rapid integration between Meridian LMS and third-party enterprise platforms2. Reduced cost and development time for custom connector builds3. Streamlined Single Sign-On (SSO) and identity provisioning workflows4. Improved data exchange between LMS and HR, IT, and compliance systems"ShuffleLabs exists to help organizations simplify integration challenges, and that’s exactly what this partnership is about,” said Mani Jagadeesan, Founder of ShuffleLabs. “By working alongside Meridian, we’re enabling organizations to get more value out of their LMS investments—without lengthy timelines or bloated budgets. As an integrator, having a strong technology stack and a reliable set of APIs is essential for successful integrations. The Meridian platform excels in that regard and has been a pleasure to work with.”Empowering Complex Organizations with Tailored SolutionsThis partnership is particularly valuable to organizations that:Manage multiple systems across training, HR, and IT functionsHave unique or legacy systems that require custom integration workNeed to scale their LMS usage without scaling the administrative burdenWant a more connected experience across user authentication, learning data, and reporting“Every customer environment is different, and no off-the-shelf LMS integration will ever meet every need,” said Myslenski. “Our work with ShuffleLabs ensures we can offer smarter, more adaptable options for organizations that want to bring learning into the center of their digital workplace.”About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS helps organizations create engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.Meridian’s enterprise LMS combines power and simplicity in one platform, featuring blended learning, career development, a native LRS, advanced reporting, compliance tracking, eCommerce capabilities, and seamless integration with top content providers and authoring solutions. Available in Meridian cloud, on-premises, or private cloud deployments, Meridian LMS enables organizations to streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives. Learn more at https://meridianks.com About ShuffleLabsShuffleLabs is a boutique technology consultancy helping organizations integrate complex enterprise applications faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively. From custom APIs and middleware solutions to identity management and data exchange optimization, ShuffleLabs helps IT teams deliver seamless user experiences across platforms.Learn more at www.shufflelabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.