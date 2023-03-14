New RegDOX Add on to Nullify Ransomware

RegDOX has announced RegDOX® Lockbox Recovery Services.

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NH, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal contractors must protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from unauthorized access, disclosure, or destruction. Most companies think that if they act reasonably, they won’t be liable if CUI is taken away by a ransomware hacker. And they probably are not wrong.

There is no absolute ransomware guard from online services storing CUI, so reasonable protection was not absolute protection. Consequently, there has been no strict liability for losing CUI to a ransomware hacker.

That was true. Until now.

Today, RegDOX announced RegDOX® Lockbox Recovery Services, an additional service that RegDOX’s ITAR/DFARS Secure Data Room customers can order.

Through automatic, hourly encryption, copying, and sequestration, RegDOX® Lockbox ensures that RegDOX customers choosing this service never pay a ransom to retrieve CUI.

As William O’Brien, RegDOX’s President explained:

“RegDOX customers licensing our Secure Data Room Services now can take the extra step of RegDOX® Lockbox. They can ensure there will be no need for excuses for losing CUI in a ransomware attack. Following a ransomware attack, federal supply chain contractors using both Lockbox and our Secure Data Room Service can promptly get back up and running with their RegDOX accounts – restoring all CUI, all content, all history, all permission groups, everything – and not have to bargain with the ransomware hacker. It will be as if there was no attack at all.”

There is a new standard of reasonable protection: Don’t think you can make excuses for irretrievably losing CUI to a ransomware attacker. The loss will always be unreasonable because you could have used RegDOX.

