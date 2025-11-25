GiveCare Releases Open-Source AI Safety Framework with New Benchmarks

GiveCare Logo GiveCare SMS

New preprints introduce SMS-based caregiving assistant and industry's first longitudinal AI safety benchmark during National Family Caregivers Month.

We're building AI that protects caregivers, not just engages them. Our goal is to make every caregiving interaction safer — for families, clinicians, and the AI ecosystem itself.” — Ali Madad, Founder of GiveCare and Board-Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiveCare, an AI-native caregiver safety startup, today released two foundational preprints — GiveCare and InvisibleBench — to close out National Family Caregivers Month."GiveCare: An SMS-First, Multi-Agent Caregiving Assistant with SDOH Screening and Anticipatory Engagement" introduces a trauma-informed, privacy-safe AI system that turns any phone into a 24/7 support system that tracks caregiver burden and provides personalized resources."InvisibleBench: A Deployment Gate for Caregiving Relationship AI" establishes the industry's first benchmark for longitudinal AI safety, validating systems for crisis detection, medical-boundary compliance, and cultural competence before real-world deployment."We're building AI that protects caregivers, not just engages them. Our goal is to make every caregiving interaction safer — for families, clinicians, and the AI ecosystem itself." — Ali Madad, Founder of GiveCare and Board-Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA)The open-source framework supports efforts to reauthorize the Older Americans Act (OAA), which funds vital nutrition, transportation, and caregiver support services for nearly 12 million older adults each year. Technology complements — not replaces — community care infrastructure.Free caregiver stress and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) assessments are now available at givecareapp.com/assessment About GiveCareGiveCare develops open, safety-focused AI systems for family caregivers. Its SMS-first assistant and evaluation frameworks enable healthcare organizations, researchers, and policymakers to deploy AI ethically and effectively in real-world care settings. All code and instruments are publicly available at github.com/givecareapp/givecare-bench for community validation.Learn more at GiveCareApp.com.About Ali MadadAli Madad, BCPA, is a designer-founder and AI engineer who creates systems that care. He leads SCTY, advising Fortune 500 companies on human-centered AI strategy and applied design. He serves as an advisor to A Better Goodbye, a mentor with I AM ALS, a policy member of the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC), a member of FamTech, and a contributor to Coalition for Health AI (CHAI). Madad holds five design patents and serves on the Software Safety Standards Panel at Internet Safety Labs.Media Contactpress@givecareapp.com

