GiveCare Founder Ali Madad Speaks on AI at National Caregiving Convening

Madad joined national leaders as the Elizabeth Dole Foundation launched its National Blueprint for Action for military and veteran caregivers.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiveCare founder Ali Madad joined caregiving, health, policy, and technology leaders at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s 11th Annual National Convening on May 19, 2026, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.Madad participated in “The Future of Caregiving: Role of Technology, AI, and Innovation,” a morning panel with Marvell Adams Jr. of Caregiver Action Network, Dole Caregiver Fellow Vanessa Chism, Harish Hemmige of BCG Federal Corporation, and Amartyo Sen of OpenAI.The convening marked the launch of the National Blueprint for Action, a practical roadmap to strengthen support for the 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers nationwide. The event brought caregivers together with policymakers, business leaders, advocates, and service organizations to strengthen the national support system for military and veteran caregivers.“Caregiving is where AI has to grow up,” said Madad. “A caregiver may come to a system tired, guilty, scared, financially strained, or close to crisis. The job is not to sound warm for one answer. The job is to stay useful, bounded, and honest as trust builds over time.”GiveCare develops safety-focused AI systems for family caregivers. Its work includes InvisibleBench , a public evaluation framework that tests how AI systems respond across longer caregiving conversations, including crisis signals, medical boundary pressure, dependency risk, and advice that fails to account for the reality families are living inside.Madad’s participation followed GiveCare’s November 2025 release of its open-source AI safety framework and InvisibleBench. That release introduced GiveCare’s SMS-first caregiving assistant and a benchmark designed to help researchers, healthcare organizations, and policymakers evaluate caregiving AI before deployment.“Caregivers do not need another tool that adds work or replaces people,” Madad said. “The useful version of AI should protect the caregiver, respect the care recipient, and make the human system around them easier to reach.”The Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Convening included plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and an Innovation Expo with more than 30 organizations across military and veteran services, healthcare, and related fields.About GiveCareGiveCare develops open, safety-focused AI systems for family caregivers. Its SMS-first assistant and evaluation frameworks help healthcare organizations, researchers, and policymakers evaluate and deploy AI in real-world care settings.Learn more at GiveCareApp.com and InvisibleBench.

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