Statement from USHBC President & CEO Javier Palomarez on the Passing of Former Vice President Dick Cheney

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the news of the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , has issued the following statement:“Today we honor the life of Dick Cheney – a man whose commitment to public service spanned decades and whose efforts helped shape the course of our nation. From his first role in the Nixon Administration, through service as White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford, Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush, and two terms as Vice President of the United States under President George W. Bush, Cheney answered the call to serve at the highest levels of government.We also remember his family, including former Representative Liz Cheney, whose own public service stands as a testament to that family’s legacy of engagement, principle, and civic commitment.To the many men and women in government, business, and community service who serve quietly every day, Cheney’s example offers a reminder: public service is a noble calling, and our nation’s strength is built on the enduring commitment of those who put country above self.”On behalf of the United States Hispanic Business Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences and stand in respect for a lifetime devoted to service.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

