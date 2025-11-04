Facundo Yebne | FLY Wins Installation Art Prize at Florence Biennale and Prepares to Shine at Miami Art Week

Facundo Yebne, known as FLY, at the Florence Biennale with his installation Light and Darkness, recipient of the Installation Art Fourth Prize. Italia en Pace, an installation by artist Facundo Yebne (FLY), created as a visual expression of peace and unity inspired by the spirit of Florence. The Installation Art Fourth Prize awarded to Facundo Yebne (FLY) at the Florence Biennale 2025, recognizing his work UnityBeak: Hope and Resilience.

Facundo Yebne, FLY, celebrates the Florence Biennale Installation Art Prize and presents new works at Aqua, Context, and Spectrum during Miami Art Week 2025.

Art is a bridge. Peace, love, and joy are the steps.” — Facundo Yebne (FLY)

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Facundo Yebne, known as FLY, celebrates a landmark year marked by international recognition and an expanded presence during Miami Art Week. After receiving the Installation Art Fourth Prize at the Florence Biennale, FLY now prepares to share his uplifting message of Peace, Love, and Joy through multiple exhibitions across Miami.At the Florence Biennale, FLY was recognized for his monumental installation UnityBeak: Hope and Resilience , a pair of sculptural ducks created from more than 14,000 miniature rubber ducks. The work transforms a playful object into a symbol of collective strength and shared humanity. Viewers in Florence were moved by the installation’s emotional depth and its message of optimism through unity.Continuing this vision, FLY presents his solo exhibition “Peace, Love, and Joy, We All Need Some” at Aqua Art Miami. The show invites visitors to reconnect with positivity, compassion, and community through sculpture, light, and color. Each work reflects FLY’s belief that art can serve as both a mirror and a bridge, reminding people of what connects them beyond division.FLY’s presence extends further across Miami Art Week with two gallery collaborations. At Context Art Miami, he joins Makowski Gallery, presenting works that highlight transformation and resilience through material and form. At Spectrum Miami, his collaboration with Casa Poidomani emphasizes art’s power to heal and inspire collective joy.“Art is a bridge. Peace, love, and joy are the steps,” said FLY.With his distinctive approach that combines large-scale installations and participatory concepts, FLY continues to establish himself as one of Miami’s most dynamic emerging voices. His art celebrates emotion, inclusion, and the strength of the human spirit, bridging audiences from public spaces to international art fairs.About the ArtistFacundo Yebne, known professionally as FLY, is an Argentine-American artist based in Miami. His work explores unity, resilience, and the shared emotional experiences that connect communities.Notable public installations include Hope and Resilience from the UnityBeak series, as well as Proud Love, a ten-foot heart on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. His practice combines sculpture, repetition, and community engagement to create works that are visually powerful and emotionally resonant.FLY also supports nonprofit organizations through art donations and collaborative fundraisers. This commitment continues during Miami Art Week 2025, where selected works will contribute to charitable initiatives promoting unity and hope.Instagram: @flymiami.artWebsite: www.flymiami.art Press ContactFacundo Yebne | FLYEmail: fly@flymiami.artLinkedIn: Facundo YebnePhone: +1 786 538 0490

Florence Biennale XV - Facundo Yebne Artist Installation Art Prize

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.